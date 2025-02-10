Virtualization Related Troubleshooting
Issue
Cause
Solution
When enabling the VMQ, in case NVGRE offload is enabled, and a teaming of two virtual ports is performed, no ping is detected between the VMs and/or ping is detected but no establishing of TCP connection is possible.
Might be missing critical Microsoft updates.
Please refer to: http://support.microsoft.com/kb/2975719 “August 2014 update rollup for Windows server RT 8.1, Windows server 8.1, and Windows server 2012 R2” – specifically, fixes.
When running the system from an SR-IOV, The operation of several hardware resources might fail.
Low resources for VF