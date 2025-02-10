Windows MPI (MS-MPI)

Set the default QoS policy to be the desired priority (Note: this prio should be lossless all the way in the switches*)

Set SMB policy to a desired priority only if SMD Traffic running. [Recommended] Direct ALL TCP/UDP traffic to a lossy priority by using the “IPProtocolMatchCondition”. Note TCP is being used for MPI control channel (smpd), while UDP is being used for other services such as remote-desktop.

Arista switches forwards the pcp bits (e.g. 802.1p priority within the vlan tag) from ingress to egress to enable any two End-Nodes in the fabric as to maintain the priority along the route.

In this case the packet from the sender goes out with priority X and reaches the far end-node with the same priority X.

Note The priority should be lossless in the switches

To force MSMPI to work over ND and not over sockets, add the following in mpiexec command: