Adapter Cards Counters

L0 MTT miss The number of access to L0 MTT that were missed

L0 MTT miss/Sec The rate of access to L0 MTT that were missed

L0 MTT hit The number of access to L0 MTT that were hit

L0 MTT hit/Sec The rate of access to L0 MTT that were hit

L1 MTT miss The number of access to L1 MTT that were missed

L1 MTT miss/Sec The rate of access to L1 MTT that were missed

L1 MTT hit The number of access to L1 MTT that were hit

L1 MTT hit/Sec The rate of access to L1 MTT that were hit

L0 MPT miss The number of access to L0 MKey that were missed

L0 MPT miss/Sec The rate of access to L0 MKey that were missed

L0 MPT hit The number of access to L0 MKey that were hit

L0 MPT hit/Sec The rate of access to L0 MKey that were hit

L1 MPT miss The number of access to L1 MKey that were missed

L1 MPT miss/Sec The rate of access to L1 MKey that were missed

L1 MPT hit The number of access to L1 MKey that were hit

L1 MPT hit/Sec The rate of access to L1 MKey that were hit

RXS no slow path credits No room in RXS for slow path packets

RXS no fast path credits No room in RXS for fast path packets

RXT no slow path credits No room in RXT for slow path packets

RXT no fast path credits No room in RXT for fast path packets

Slow path packets slice load Number of slow path packets loaded to HCA as slices from the network

Fast path packets slice load Number of fast path packets loaded to HCA as slices from the network

Steering pipe 0 processing time Number of clocks that steering pipe 0 worked

Steering pipe 1 processing time Number of clocks that steering pipe 1 worked

WQE address translation back-pressure No credits between RXW and TPT

Receive WQE cache miss Number of packets that got miss in RWqe buffer L0 cache

Receive WQE cache hit Number of packets that got hit in RWqe buffer L0 cache

Slow packets miss in LDB L1 cache Number of slow packet that got missed in LDB L1 cache Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Slow packets hit in LDB L1 cache Number of slow packet that got hit in LDB L1 cache Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Fast packets miss in LDB L1 cache Number of fast packet that got missed in LDB L1 cache Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Fast packets hit in LDB L1 cache Number of fast packet that got hit in LDB L1 cache Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Packets miss in LDB L2 cache Number of packet that got missed in LDB L2 cache Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Packets hit in LDB L2 cache Number of packet that got hit in LDB L2 cache Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Slow packets miss in REQSL L1 Number of slow packet that got missed in REQSL L1 fast cache

Slow packets hit in REQSL L1 Number of slow packet that got hit in REQSL L1 fast cache

Fast packets miss in REQSL L1 Number of fast packet that got missed in REQSL L1 fast cache

Fast packets hit in REQSL L1 Number of fast packet that got hit in REQSL L1 fast cache

Packets miss in REQSL L2 Number of packet that got missed in REQSL L2 fast cache Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Packets hit in REQSL L2 Number of packet that got hit in REQSL L2 fast cache Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

No PXT credits time Number of clocks in which there were no PXT credits

EQ slices busy time Number of clocks where all EQ slices were busy

CQ slices busy time Number of clocks where all CQ slices were busy

MSIX slices busy time Number of clocks where all MSIX slices were busy

QP done due to VL limited Number of QP done scheduling due to VL limited (e.g. lack of VL credits)

QP done due to desched Number of QP done scheduling due to de-scheduling (Tx full burst size)

QP done due to work done Number of QP done scheduling due to work done (Tx all QP data)

QP done due to limited Number of QP done scheduling due to limited rate (e.g. max read)

QP done due to E2E credits Number of QP done scheduling due to e2e credits (other peer credits)

Packets sent by SXW to SXP Number of packets that were authorized to send by SXW (to SXP)

Steering hit Number of steering lookups that were hit Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Steering miss Number of steering lookups that were miss Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Steering processing time Number of clocks that steering pipe worked Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

No send credits for scheduling time The number of clocks that were no credits for scheduling (Tx)

No slow path send credits for scheduling time The number of clocks that were no credits for scheduling (Tx) for slow path Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

TPT indirect memory key access The number of indirect mkey accesses

Internal RQ out of buffer Number of times the device that owned the queue had insufficient number of buffers allocated