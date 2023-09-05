NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v3.10.52010 LTS (2022 LTS U7)
This section will include all the features that their backward compatibility is broken at a certain release.

As of WinOF-2 v2.90, the "mlx5cmd -driverversion" command presents the OS build number + Server\Client information instead of presenting the OS name.

Meaning, when querying the "driverversion" of the Virtual Function, the OS version format depends on the VF version. If the VF driver version is < 2.90, it will show the OS Name, otherwise it will show the OS build number + Server\Client information.

