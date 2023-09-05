Certifications
The following describes the driver’s certification status per operating system.
Operating System
Logo Certification
SDDC Premium Certification
Windows Client 8.1
Certified
N/A
Windows 10 Client 1607
Certified
N/A
Windows 10 Client 1809
Certified
N/A
Windows 10 Client 21H2
Certified
N/A
Windows Server 2012 R2
Certified
N/A
Windows Server 2016
Certified
Certified
Windows Server 2019
Certified
Certified
Operating System
Management AQ Certification
Storage AQ Certification
Compute AQ Certification
Windows Server 2022
Certified
Premium
Premium
This section is updated in accordance with the certifications obtainment.
The RSHIM drivers are certified only for Windows Server 2016 and above Operating Systems and Windows Client 10 / 1809 and above Operating Systems.