Common Abbreviations and Related Documents

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v3.10.52010 LTS (2022 LTS U7)
Common Abbreviations and Acronyms

Abbreviation / Acronym

Whole Word / Description

B

(Capital) ‘B’ is used to indicate size in bytes or multiples of bytes (e.g., 1KB = 1024 bytes, and 1MB = 1048576 bytes)

b

(Small) ‘b’ is used to indicate size in bits or multiples of bits (e.g., 1Kb = 1024 bits)

FW

Firmware

HCA

Host Channel Adapter

HW

Hardware

IB

InfiniBand

LSB

Least significant byte

lsb

Least significant bit

MSB

Most significant byte

msb

Most significant bit

NIC

Network Interface Card

NVGRE

Network Virtualization using Generic Routing Encapsulation

SW

Software

VPI

Virtual Protocol Interconnect

IPoIB

IP over InfiniBand

PFC

Priority Flow Control

PR

Path Record

RDS

Reliable Datagram Sockets

RoCE

RDMA over Converged Ethernet

SL

Service Level

MPI

Message Passing Interface

QoS

Quality of Service

ETW

Event Tracing for Windows

WPP

Windows Software Trace Preprocessor

SoC

System On Chip

DPU

Data Processing Unit

Related Documents

Document

Description

MFT User Manual

Describes the set of firmware management tools for a single InfiniBand node. MFT can be used for:

  • Generating a standard or customized firmware image Querying for firmware information

  • Burning a firmware image to a single InfiniBand node Enabling changing card configuration to support SR-IOV

WinOF-2 Release Notes

For possible software issues, please refer to WinOF-2 Release Notes.

MLNX_OFED Release Notes

For possible software issues, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.

README file

Includes basic installation instructions, summary of main features and requirements.

ConnectX®-4 Firmware Release Notes

For possible firmware issues, please refer to ConnectX®-4 Firmware Release Notes.

InfiniBand™ Architecture Specification, Volume 1,
Release 1.2.1

The InfiniBand Specification by IBTA

