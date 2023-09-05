Extracting Files Without Running Installation
To extract the files without running installation, perform the following steps:
Open a CMD console-> Click Start-> Task Manager-> File-> Run new task-> and enter CMD.
Extract the driver and the tools:
MLNX_WinOF2-2_0_<revision_version>_All_x64.exe /a
To extract only the driver file
MLNX_WinOF2-2_0_<revision_version>_All_x64.exe /a /vMT_DRIVERS_ONLY=
1
Click Next to create a server image.
Click Change and specify the location in which the files are extracted to.
Click Install to extract this folder, or click Change to install to a different folder.
To complete the extraction, click Finish.