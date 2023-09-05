Fabric Performance Utilities

MlxNdPerf is a new tool that replaces all older Network Direct applications from older drivers (e.g nd_write_bw, nd_read_bw, nd_send_bw, nd_*_lat). The tool is used to determine the maximum performance with various parameters and what is the current available RDMA Read\Write\Send Performance between two endpoints.

The following are the commands used by the tool to perform various operations:

The role of Client or Server determines if this side is an RDMA requestor or responder (Client → Requestor, Server → Responder).

Usage MlxNdPerf.exe -Server\ -Client

Determines the RDMA operation to be performed, a single option per time.

Usage MlxNdPerf -Read\-Write\-Send

Determines the Source IP (The local IP) and the Destination IP (Remote IP).

Usage MlxNdPerf -SrcIP\ -DestIP

Determines the number of threads to be executed, a single QP per thread.

Usage MlxNdPerf -NumOfThreads

Determines the port number used.

Usage MlxNdPerf -PortNumber

Determines the number of scatter gather entries per post Send\Write\Read.

Usage MlxNdPerf -SgeNumber

Determines the number of bytes to be transmitted by a single post Send\Write\Read.

Usage MlxNdPerf -BufferSize

Determines the number of entries in the QP and the CQ.

Usage MlxNdPerf -QueueDepth

Determines the number of iteration for post Send\Write\Read. Is ignored when in Duration mode.

Usage MlxNdPerf -Iterations

Duration mode – for how long the test executes in seconds.

Usage MlxNdPerf -Duration

Use event Notification mode for the CQ, it does not poll the CQ.

Usage MlxNdPerf -UseEvents

Registering to the adapter's status changes callbacks and listening for any adapter status changes. In this mode the application will not exit unless the test is completed successfully.

Note: This Mode is not available for the Server side when in Send Mode.

Usage MlxNdPerf -Resilient

Enables extra information prints.

Usage MlxNdPerf -Verbose

Example1 Measure the bandwidth on operation IB Read with traffic from 2 threads, running for 30 seconds

Server side: MlxNdPerf.exe -Server -Read -SrcIp 11.137.58.1 -DestIp 11.137.58.1 -NumOfThreads 2 -Duration 30

Client side: MlxNdPerf.exe -Client -Read -SrcIp 11.137.57.1 -DestIp 11.137.58.1 -NumOfThreads 2 -Duration 30

Example2 Measure the latency on operation IB Write with Ipv6 addresses (if Estat presents)