Release Notes
In October 2022, NVIDIA announced the long-term support (LTS) releases of NVIDIA Networking products. Long-term support (LTS) is the practice of maintaining a product for an extended period of time, typically three years, to help increase products' stability. LTS releases include updates that address bugs fixes and security patches.
This long-term support (LTS) version should be used by customers who would like to utilize ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards and above and keep using sable 3.10 deployment while getting critical bug fixes.
Release Notes Update History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description
|
3.10.52010
|
July 10, 2023
|
Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Changes and New Features.
These are the release notes of NVIDIA® WinOF-2 Ethernet and InfiniBand drivers.
Please note that WinOF-2 driver supports NVIDIA® ConnectX-4 Lx onwards adapter cards only.
Release Notes contain the following sections: