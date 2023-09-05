In October 2022, NVIDIA announced the long-term support (LTS) releases of NVIDIA Networking products. Long-term support (LTS) is the practice of maintaining a product for an extended period of time, typically three years, to help increase products' stability. LTS releases include updates that address bugs fixes and security patches.

This long-term support (LTS) version should be used by customers who would like to utilize ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards and above and keep using sable 3.10 deployment while getting critical bug fixes.

Release Notes Update History

Revision Date Description 3.10.52010 July 10, 2023 Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Changes and New Features.

These are the release notes of NVIDIA® WinOF-2 Ethernet and InfiniBand drivers.

Warning Please note that WinOF-2 driver supports NVIDIA® ConnectX-4 Lx onwards adapter cards only.

Release Notes contain the following sections: