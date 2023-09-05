User Manual Revision History

July 10, 2023 3.10.52010 All No changes to the User Manual

November 30, 2022 3.10.51000 All No changes to the User Manual

October 30, 2022 3.10.50000 All No changes to the User Manual

September 30, 2022 3.1 VF Monitoring New section

VF Monitoring Registry Keys New section

Mellanox WinOF-2 ICMC Diag Counters Ext1 New section

Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1 Added the "CM DREQ" counter.

August 02, 2022 3.0 Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics Added the following counters: Packets Received WQE too small

CQ Overrun

Packets Received dropped due to lack of receive WQEs

Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic Updated the "RDMA Bytes/Packets IN/RDMA Bytes/Packets OUT" content.

DOCA Removed the section.

April 30, 2022 2.90 Enhanced Connection Establishment New section

DOCA Socket Relay New section

Offload Capabilities for Windows DPDK New section

Installing WinOF-2 Driver Updated the Custom Setup screenshot to include the new DOCA Tools

November 30, 2021 2.80 Hardware QoS Offload New section

DevX Utility New section

DOCA Communication Channel API New section

GPUDirect Added feature limitation.

Configuring the Driver Registry Keys Added registry key " NdkFmrDedicatedQp" to the RDMA Registry Keys section.

October 28, 2021 2.70.53000 All No changes to the User Manual

July 13, 2021 2.70.51000 All No changes to the User Manual

June 30, 2021 2.70 MlxNdPerf Utility New section

VXLAN Offloading Configuration Utility New section

GPUDirect New section

DevX Registry Keys Updated the DevxFsRules registry key's values.

Mellanox WinOF-2 Port QoS Updated the description of the following counters: Sent Pause Frames

Sent Pause Duration

Received Pause Frames

Received Pause Duration

January 04, 2021 2.60 Accessing DPU From Host New section

Configuration Validator New section

Link FEC Configuration Utility New section

Packet Pacing Capabilities New section

DevX Registry Keys New section

NDIS Poll Mode New section

smpquery Utility New section

Command Line Based Teaming Configuration Updated section

Ethernet Registry Keys Added DisableLocalLoopbackFlags key

Mellanox WinOF-2 Receive Datapath & Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath / Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostic & Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Extension 1 Added the following new counters: Packets processed in NDIS poll mode

CQ Overrun