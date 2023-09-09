Backward Compatibility

As of WinOF-2 v2.90, the "mlx5cmd -driverversion" command presents the OS build number + Server\Client information instead of presenting the OS name.

Meaning, when querying the "driverversion" of the Virtual Function, the OS version format depends on the VF version. If the VF driver version is < 2.90, it will show the OS Name, otherwise it will show the OS build number + Server\Client information.