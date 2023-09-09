Booting Windows from an iSCSI Target or PXE

Install the WDS server.

Extract the drivers to a local directory using the '-a' parameter.

Example: Copy Copied! Mellanox.msi.exe -a

Add the driver to boot.wim (i.e., Use ‘index:2’ for Windows setup and ‘index:1’for WinPE). Copy Copied! dism /Mount-Wim /WimFile:boot.wim /index: 2 /MountDir:mnt dism /Image:mnt /Add-Driver /Driver:drivers /recurse dism /Unmount-Wim /MountDir:mnt /commit

Add the NVIDIA® driver to install.wim (i.e., When adding the NVIDIA® driver to install.wim, verify you are using the appropriate index for your OS flavor. To check the OS run ‘imagex /info install.win’). Copy Copied! dism /Mount-Wim /WimFile:install.wim /index: 4 /MountDir:mnt dism /Image:mnt /Add-Driver /Driver:drivers /recurse dism /Unmount-Wim /MountDir:mnt /commit