Bug Fixes History

Internal Ref.
Issue
3215358
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused mlxndperf to display low bandwidth when using the Send operation.
Keywords: mlxndperf
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
3216318
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver to crash if it received OID_NIC_SWITCH_VPORT_PARAMETERS with vPort ID greater than the maximum supported vPorts.
Keywords: OID_NIC_SWITCH_VPORT_PARAMETERS
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
2970608
Description: Fixed an issue in "mlx5cmd -linkspeed" where the command returned an error although the link was up. This happened when link up time exceeded 5 seconds.
Keywords: "mlx5cmd -linkspeed"
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
3135949
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the mlxndperf tool to show low bandwidth results.
Keywords: mlxndperf
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
3158851
Description: Mlxndperf.exe improvements: the DestIp parameter is no longer allowed to be run together with the Server flag as the destination address is redundant for the server.
Keywords: Mlxndperf
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
3140361
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the RSHim ethernet driver from reaching 10Mbs.
Keywords: MLXRSHIM , Ethernet, Performance
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
3004352
Description: Added missing support for LRO on ConnectX-7.
Keywords: LRO, ConnectX-7
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3123107
Description: Fixed an issue that allowed using wrong IPv4 DHCP ports for IPv6 DHCP.
Keywords: DHCP redirect
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3129686
Description: Fixed an issue that displayed the VF ID in the event ID 76 (MLX_EVENT_LOG_VF_REACHED_MAX_PAGES) as the firmware VF ID instead of the Operating System VF ID.
Keywords: MaxFWPagesUsagePerVF
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
2769660
Description: Fixed an issue that showed the ingress traffic for IB ports in the system counter-sets like "Network Interface" and "network Adapter".
Keywords: Counter
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3070631
Description: Removed unnecessary bandwidth prints after a connection error in mlxndperf.exe tool
Keywords: mlxndperf.exe tool
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3070632
Description: Added a new input parameter '-Delay' to define the optional delay (in msec) when in "Client in Resilience" mode after driver restart.
Keywords: mlxndperf.exe tool
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3049119
Description: Number of VFs is limited to 64 when working with VmQos revision 2.
Keywords: SR-IOV, VMQOS
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3060792
Description: Teaming-over-IPoB in Windows Client over Ethernet in ConnectX-7 adapter card is not supported, thus, the mlx5mux driver does not work over ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
Keywords: Teaming-over-IPoB, MUX, ConnectX-7
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
303781
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in failure to apply QoS parameters on some ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx single port devices.
Keywords: QoS
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
3040366
Description: Shorten the device name from "ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function" to "ConnectX 5Gen vfunc" to avoid cases of messages being cut event-id 25 where the message was cut to "ctX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function".
Keywords: event-viewer
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2781020
Description: mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" capability is not supported when using the embedded mode in NVIDIA BlueField devices.
Keywords: mlx5cmd "-vportmapping", NVIDIA BlueField
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2861814
Description: When using OID_QOS_OFFLOAD_SQ_STATS to retrieve statististics on an SQ connected to a vPort representing the PF (i.e. the vPort with the physical mac-address), it may count all the traffic on TC0, so the non-TC0 TCs counter will be '0'.
Keywords: VMqOS statistics
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2864037
Description: When using mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" on dual port devices, occasionally the header is not presented.
Keywords: VportMapping, mlx5cmd
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2870173
Description: Querying the SQ stat using the vfctrl get-queue-info command on ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx devices may cause a BSOD as SQ stat is not supported on these devices.
Keywords: SQ stat, BSOD, ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx, HWQOS
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2859027
Description: mlx5cmd -b Smpquery is not supported on NVIDIA BlueField-2 when in Smart-NIC mode from the host.
Keywords: NVIDIA BlueField-2, InfiniBand, Smpquery
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2952890
Description: Fixed an issue related to DSCP for adapter cards older than ConnectX-6 Dx, that caused counters retrieved by OID_QOS_OFFLOAD_SQ_STATS to be with the wrong value.
Keywords: VMqOS
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2876756
Description: Fixed the wrong "Mmps" value printed in the mlxNdPerf tool.
Keywords: mlxNdPerf tool
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2889930
Description: Increased the timeout of loading multiple VF simultaneously to avoid cased of VFs failing to load.
Keywords: Virtual Function, loading failure
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2899514
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in dynamic changes applied to the registry key "TrustedVFs" not to be applied without performing a driver restart.
Keywords: Registry key "TrustedVFs"
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2951413
Description: Increased the default size of resource dump into 2 pages instead of one.
Keywords: Resource dump
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2727039
Description: WinOF-2 installation package will not automatically update the firmware on devices that are using secured firmware.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade, secure firmware
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2724780
Description: On very rare cases a DevX call to create a native MKEY will fail due to fragmented memory in the allocated UMEM causing the UMEM page offset and the mkey page offset to misalign.
Keywords: DevX, MKEY
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2793039
Description: The operation of updating an SQ, when working with VMQoSv2 and more than 100 vPorts attached, might take up to a 1 minute.
Keywords: SQ, VMQoSv2, vPorts
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2841375
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a system crash due to a race between the miniport halt and the link state change event.
Keywords: Race condition, system crash, IPoIB
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2849359
Description: Modified the driver's behaviour to only access secure hardware registers.
Keywords: Rshim driver
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2755744
Description: Removed the global lock option (by default now it is removed) when in blue-flame mode (adapter NDIS config 'BlueFlame'), to prevent cases of heavy contention during concurrent RDMA send/read/write operations.
Keywords: RDMA ND performance
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2752300
Description: Shorten the adapter cards name in the Event Viewer to overcome an OS limitation related to long names.
The following is an example of the new naming format:
Keywords: Event Viewer: Adapter Cards Names
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2731484
Description: Fixed a possible system crash when deleting vPort under Rx traffic.
Keywords: Virtualization, VMQ, VMMQ
Detected in version: 2.62.50010
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2722843
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic lose and connection closure when TCP Timestamp option (ts-val) is present and the MSB is set together with RSC.
Keywords: RSC, ts-val
Detected in version: 2.20
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2783155
Description: Fixed an issue that allowed the installation process to be completed successfully even though one of the drivers was not updated.
Keywords: Installation
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2700237
Description: Added support for large system memory registration through ibv_reg_mr() and ibv_reg_mr_iova2().
Keywords: System memory registration
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2754300
Description: Updated the NDIS version of the Rshim driver to 6.85.
Keywords: NDIS, Rshim driver
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2770294
Description: Changed the default value of "*RSSProfile" to 4 to be aligned with the MSDN requirements. On Windows Server 2019 and above, the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.
Keywords: RSS Profile
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2698839
Description: Removed the local IP address in the event massage from the following events:
Keywords: Local IP, events
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2690993
Description: Fixed a system crash that occurred upon printing information on fatal HW error while using on Arm64 platform.
Keywords: Arm64, fatal HW error
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2703759
Description: Fixed inconsistent values between NDIS counters and NVIDIA WinOF-2 counters when traffic is going through the DevX created resources.
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2690140
Description: Requests of QPs with a string of values set to "max" (e.g., Max Queue Depth + Max SGE counter + Max inline Data size) cannot be processed by the driver as their accumulative size overcomes the WQ maximum size.
Keywords: ND QP creation
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2701735
Description: Disabling one of the GPUs while the application is running could lead to system crash.
Keywords: GPU
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2683075
Description: MPReset handler may be triggered by the OS when using Windows Server 2022 due to some OIDs (e.g. OID_NIC_SWITCH_DELETE_VPORT) that can take a very long time to be completed.
Keywords: MiniportReset
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2710916
Description: Wrong values on the VF-counters are exposed on the Hypervisor.
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2727039
Description: WinOF-2 installation package will not automatically update the firmware on devices that are using secured firmware.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade, secure firmware
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2827584
Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused the DPDK Windows applications to fail to load due to wrong memory registration by the mlx5.sys driver.
Keywords: DPDK
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.53000
2791350
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic lose and connection closure when TCP Timestamp option (ts-val) is present and the MSB is set. The aggregated TCP packet created by the RSC used clearing the MSB resulting in loose due to invalid timestamp.
Keywords: RSC
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.53000
2735248
Description: Modified the Rshim BUS driver behavior to allow the "bfb push" option even when the driver detected an external USB cable connected that did not expose the virtual ETH and COM devices.
Keywords: Rshim driver, bfb push
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.51000
2722843
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TCP connection to drop when working with RSC and TCP timestamp options.
Keywords: RSC, TCP timestamp option
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.51000
2284224
Description: UFM/SM reports a wrong node description.
Keywords: IPoIB
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2673499
Description: Changed the NumaNodeID NDI definition from enum to min/max to be aligned with MSDN requirements.
Keywords: NumdNodeID, MSDN
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2673503
Description: Changed the default value of "NumRSSQueues" to 16 to be aligned with MSDN requirements on Windows Server 2019 and above. The new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.
Keywords: NumRSSQueues, Windows Server 2019 and above
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2680300
Description: Fixed a wrong rate limitation (120 Gbps) when using 200GbE adapter cards with port_type of IPoIB.
Keywords: Performance
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2671192
Description: Changed the default value of *FlowControl" to 0 on Windows Server 2022 and above. Now the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.
Keywords: FlowControl, Windows Server 2022 and above
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2627088
Description: Updated the maximum value of the DevXFSRules registry key to 0xfffffffe.
Keywords: DevXFSRules
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2673498
Description: Changed the default value of MaxRssProcessors to 16 to be aligned with MSDN requirements. On Windows Server 2019 and above, the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to an OS limitation.
Keywords: MaxRssProcessors
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2677430
Description: Changed the maximal value for VlanID to 4094, 4095 is reserved and should not be used.
Keywords: VlanID
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2672442
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the package from returning a reboot error code when the MUX driver required reboot.
Keywords: MUX driver
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2350785
Description: Updated the handling of PDDR operational info table to report valid link speed for all devices. The updated registry has 3 mode:
Keywords: PDDR, pcam cap bit
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2459728
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RshimCmd from enumerating more than 1 device on a system with > 1 DPU.
Keywords: RshimCmd
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2482298
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the NDIS to crash when using version 20282 and PollMode feature.
The latest 2022 OS does not have this issue.
Keywords: NDIS Poll Mode
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2483060
Description: Fixed a race condition in the ND filter as a result of a closed connector failure since the connector was asynchronously accessed by the CM disconnect request that handled the QP's flush.
Keywords: ND connector
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2559765
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the RshimCmd tool to crash when incorrect inputs were provided.
Keywords: RshimCmd
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2579834
Description: Fixed the reporting of the OS version that a VF is running on when using "mlx5cmd -driverversion".
Keywords: DriverVersion Utility
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2622264
Description: Added a new cable identifier information QSA (QSFP to SFP) to get a more accurate information about the cable from the driver side.
Keywords: Cable info
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2634546
Description: Added support for a new FW cap log_min_stride_wqe_sz and initialized an init failure process when the WQE size is too small to avoid HW issue.
Keywords: log_min_stride_wqe_sz, striding rq
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2397425
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the adapter's name being trimmed in the Event log messages when the message size was larger than the Event log message limit size (240 characters).
Keywords: Event log message size
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2501105
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the package downgrade from replacing mlxdevx.dll in the system folder.
Keywords: mlxdevx.dll, package downgrade
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2583088
Description: Fixed an incorrect report related to the FwTracer feature on the VF.
Keywords: FwTracer, Mlx5cmd
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
1601551
Description: Added support for cable information in ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx and Bluefield-2 adapter cards.
Keywords: PDDR Info, ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-6 Lx, Bluefield-2
Detected in version: 2.20
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2347181
Description: Although the driver allows attaching HCAs to VM as a physical device using Windows' pass-through facility (Discrete Device Assignment (DDA)), the management tool mlx5cmd.exe is partially supported in a VM with passed-through HCAs.
Keywords: Discrete Device Assignment (DDA), pass-through facility, management tool mlx5cmd.exe
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2385017
Description: SmpQuery is not functional on dual ports VPI devices when the second port is using Ethernet and RoCE is enabled on that port.
Keywords: SmpQuery
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2403578
Description: Fixed incorrect timestamp in the PCAP file.
Keywords: mlx5cmd.exe -Sniffer
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2604448
Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in Virtual Function of a device with revisionID != 0 failed to load when running over an Operating System other than Windows.
Keywords: VF
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.51000
2368632
Description: Fixed an issue that caused SR-IOV to fail when using Windows Server 2012 R2 and WinOF-2 v2.50 driver.
Keywords: SR-IOV
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
1805972
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the SmartNIC and the network adapters to be restarted, and consequently the driver to fail from loading, when the fwreset command was used.
Keywords: BlueField, MlxFwReset
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2384297
Description: Added a protection mechanism against multiple NIC-switch creation requests being sent to the same adapter.
Keywords: NIC-switch creation
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2078012
Description: If the Resource dump is re-enabled, and the VFs executes an error command, and the feature is supported by the firmware, a DMN folder might be created containing the VF failure command data.
The unrelated DMN folder can be ignored.
Keywords: ResourceDump, VF CMD FAIL
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2265031
Description: Fixed the minimum and maximum values reported for "EnableRss" registry key.
Keywords: EnableRss
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2281548
Description: Added new counters ("Packets processed in interrupt mode" and "Packets processed in polling mode") to the Transmit DataPath counters.
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2321629
Description: Removed the "modifyteam" option from the from mlx5muxtool.
Note: The user will have to delete the team and recreate it if its name or mode needs to be changed.
Keywords: "modifyteam", mlx5muxtool
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2329258
Description: Fixed an issue that caused an infinite loop in VF initializing process when getting bad PCI header data.
Keywords: VF, PCI
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2356474
Description: Changed the default value of *PtpHardwareTimestamp to 0,
Note: The new default value will not overwrite the existing value, the user must change it manually. For more information on the impact of keeping HW timestamp enabled see known issue 2374101.
Keywords: PtpHardwareTimestamp
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2355210
Description: Fixed the version check capability that prevented the MTU from being activated on older WinOF-2 versions such as 1.90.
Keywords: WqeTooSmallWa
Detected in version: 2.20
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2356917
Description: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer now displays the file's location that data is being written to when starting and stopping the sniffer.
Keywords: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2362900
Description: Modified the Miniport driver behaviour. Now it sets a queue ID on all NBLs in a chain before notifying NDIS.
Keywords: Miniport driver, NDIS
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2363760
Description: Added support for WinPE basic commands to "Mlx5Cmd".
Keywords: Mlx5Cmd, WinPE
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2370458
Description: Modified the "Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer" behaviour when the RssSniffer is already running. Now the command will fail and will also return a failure if it is stopped when the RssSniffer is not running.
Keywords: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2233169
Description: [Windows Server 2019 build 19041 Onward] Fixed an installation failure that occurred when the same driver already exists on the device.
Keywords: Driver installation
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2327695
Description: Removed the lscpi tool from the system snapshot tool.
Keywords: Snapshot tool, lscpi
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.51000
2294165
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF corruption when multiple VFs were revoked concurrently from the PF.
Keywords: VF
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.51000
2143037
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the QoS priority counter to increase by 1 when TxUntagPriorityTag was enabled.
Keywords: QoS counters
Detected in version: 2.20
Fixed in version: 2.50.51000
2281985 / 2294163
Description: Added protection to enable/disable multiple network adapters simultaneously.
Keywords: [mlx5] CDriver
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.51000
2247958
Description: The descriptions of the Mellanox WinOf-2 Diagnostics Ext 1 counters are inaccurate, For the updated description, refer to the User Manual --> Adapter Cards Counters --> Mellanox WinOf-2 Diagnostics Ext 1.
Keywords: TCP QOS
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.51000
2081797
Description: Fixed a potential performance degradation when both transmit and receive processing occurred on same core when running bidirectional traffic.
Keywords: RFC2544
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2233067
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a BSOD when running "mlx5cmd -ndstat" while the ND connection was closing.
Keywords: ND, BSOD, mlx5cmd
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2196387
Description: Fixed the following inaccurate event log message that appeared when the NIC was installed on an old GEN PCIe slot: Event ID 0x191 PCIe width/speed doesn't match expected value.
Keywords: Even log
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2235059
Description: Fixed a crash that occurred due to a race between the SM disconnect action and a multicast join/leave handling action.
Keywords: IPoIB, Multicast,race, crash
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
1977489
Description: The “Available PCI BW" and "Used PCI BW" counters display wrong information.
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2091921
Description: Running NonRss Sniffer with Packet Direct while toggling the RSS On/Off can cause BSOD in Disabling the device when PdRssOn failed due to Device in Error state.
Keywords: RSS
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2096149
Description: Mellanox Device Diagnostics counters do not function properly when using a NIC with two adapters in the following flow:
1. Enable adapter 1
The counters for adapter #2 will stop working and the following error message will be shown in the event log for command failure: <adapter name>: FW command fails. op 0x821, status 0x4, errno -5, syndrome 0x993ca6.
Keywords: Mellanox Device Diagnostics counters
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2172748
Description: Added support for SFP Module info reports.
Keywords: Module info reports
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2203675
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in driver load failure in Windows containers. The driver INF file included the machine.inf and not the pci.inf. Note: machine.inf is available only in desktop.
Keywords: Driver load failure
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2208551
Description: As the driver does not expect zero sized MDLs, its behavior was modified to skip zero sized MDLs.
Keywords: FastSge
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2178395
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the system to crash due to a race between the DMN and the shutdown process.
Keywords: DMN
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2107824
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a stuck EQ that used the cmd interface to generate an EQ stuck event to the event log.
Keywords: cmd, EQ
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2193380
Description: Fixed an issue that caused unset dynamic registry keys displaying the value "Unset" instead of a number when using Mlx5Cmd -RegKeys.
Keywords: Dynamic Registry Keys
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2186275
Description: Changed the default of supported DMN Masks such that it ignores VMQoS.
Keywords: DMN, VMQoS
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2182044
Description: Modified the driver's behavior to restore to default values when invalid values are configured dynamically.
Keywords: DMN
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2178567
Description: Fixed an issue that caused mlx5cmd to display incorrect values for DMN keys, and incorrect event log message on dynamic keys changes, when setting invalid value for DMN registry keys dynamically.
Keywords: DMN
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2175583
Description: Removed the option to print Cable module information to the VF.
Keywords: Cables, VF
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2166067
Description: Fixed an issue that created empty folders when Dump-Me-Now was enabled but DumpMeNowDumpMask was set to 0.
Keywords: DMN
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2164801
Description: Fixed an issue that generated empty folders when only Core dump was configured.
Keywords: DMN
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2145645
Description: Updated the minimum MTU size to 600 for IPoIB.
Keywords: MTU, IPoIB
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2136172
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PDDR Operational Info to show "Enabled manager link width" and "Enabled core to PHY link width" as Unknown.
Keywords: PDDR
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2110618
Description: Updated Mlx5Cmd Sniffer behavior to display the location/name of the pcap file.
Keywords: Mlx5Cmd Sniffer
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2102267
Description: Added a unit for "PCI link speed" under the "Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostics" performance counter.
Keywords: Performance counter
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2098237
Description: Fixed a wrong output DMN path name. The "Mlx5Cmd.exe -Dmn" command showed the default path name like as "\SystemRoot\temp.." instead of "%SystemRoot%\temp\..".
Keywords: DMN
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2064337
Description: Fixed an issue where the actual file size of pcap files was greater than the intended file size specified by the user. Removed the buffer_size argument as a user input.
Keywords: pcap files
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
1859854
Description: Fixed an issue that limited the number of VMs to 124 VMs when working in VMQ mode.
Keywords: Virtualization
Detected in version: 2.10
Fixed in version:
1978788
Description: Due to memory allocation issue, an issue with the MST dump might occur.
Keywords: MST dump memory allocation
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2088202
Description: The mlx5cmd FwCaps dumps the MAXIMUM values that can be used by the VF and the CURRENT values set in the PF/SR-IOV VM instead of the CURRENT capabilities of the VF from the host as well and the MAXIMUM values of the host.
Keywords: FwCaps
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
2091921
|
Description: Running NonRss Sniffer with Packet Direct while toggling the RSS On/Off can cause a BSOD during the adapter disabling.
|
Keywords: RSS
|
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
|
2092544 / 2090352
|
Description: Incorrect *JumboPacket values (Min, Max and Default) for IPoIB when runningmlx5cmd"-regkeys".
|
Keywords: JumboPacket
|
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
|
2112047
|
Description: A race might occur between the delete vPort and the DMN execution that occasionally may lead to BSOD when resiliency is enabled.
|
Keywords: vPort, Dump-Me-Now (DMN), resiliency
|
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
|
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
|
2120059
|
Description: IP-in-IP Checksum offload is not functional when working with VLANs.
|
Keywords: IP-in-IP Checksum offload, VLAN
|
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
|
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
|
2164141
|
Description: Fixed an issue in DMN, that occasionally caused a system crash when driver startup failed, due to double free.
|
Keywords: DMN
|
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
|
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
|
2177323
|
Description: Improved stuck transmit queue detection. Now it does not report stuck queues in case there is a TX DPC queued.
|
Keywords: Resiliency
|
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
|
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
|
2175147
|
Description: Fixed the "mlx5cmd -DMN" command return value to display a "Not supported" status when DMN is disabled.
|
Keywords: DMN
|
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
|
Fixed in version: 2.50.50000
|
2096149
|
Description: Fixed the Device Diagnostic counters to function properly in the following flow:
|
Keywords: Device Diagnostic counters
|
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.51000
|
2081797
|
Description: Fixed a potential performance degradation when both transmit and receive processing occurred on same core when running bidirectional traffic.
|
Keywords: RFC2544
|
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.51000
|
2113541
|
Description: Fixed a race between adding the vPort and the DMN execution, that occasionally led to BSOD when resiliency was enabled.
|
Keywords: vPort, Dump-Me-Now (DMN), resiliency
|
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.51000
|
1859854
|
Description: When working in VMQ mode, the number of VMs is limited to 124 VMs. Whereas when in SRI-OV, the driver supports up to 200 vPorts in ConnectX-4 Lx and 254 vPorts in ConnectX-5.
|
Keywords: Virtualization
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
1997898
|
Description: Resiliency flow takes more than a minute when using CMD_TOUT as the writing of the file is done only in the mstdump destruction (Teardown), a process that can take time depending on the setup configuration and state.
|
Keywords: Resiliency
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2001908
|
Description: Changed the default name of the trace file. The default name will be the driver's service name + Trace.etl.
For example: mlnx5Trace.etl, mlx5Trace.etl, etc.
|
Keywords: Trace File
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2001954
|
Description: Modified the information printed by the PDDR tool to differentiate between the supported cable speeds and the adapter supported speeds.
|
Keywords: Pddrinfo
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2074477
|
Description: Fixed the value of configured MTU showed in event log 53.
|
Keywords: MTU
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2077195
|
Description: Numbered the DMN folder, to allow the driver to see 2 or more events from the same source at the same second. As the DMN folder name consists of: hour-min-sec, it prevented the driver for seeing all the errors that were created at the same second under the DMN folder.
|
Keywords: DMN
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
1817808
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused memory corruption in case the OS provided continues memory across multiple pages that did not start with offset zero on aligned memory address.
|
Keywords: ND
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2072336
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the device from being updated with the new driver because the driver was already in the driver store.
|
Keywords: Driver installation
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
1920768
|
Description: Fixed an issue in Windows Server 2019 that occasionally prevented the VF counters from being displayed correctly in perfmon.
|
Keywords: VF counters, perfmon, Windows Server 2019
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
1974372
|
Description: Fixed a wrong usage prints in Mlx5CmdDbg, mlx5CmdRegKeys, Mlx5CmdOidStat, and Mlx5CmdMstDump. From "-bdf <pci-bus#> <pci-device#> <pci-function#>" to "-bdf <pci-bus#>.<pci-device#>.<pci-function#>"
|
Keywords: mlx5Cmd
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
1979255
|
Description: Fixed an issue in the first ND connection that occurred as a result of a driver restart failure.
|
Keywords: ND connection, restart
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2001945
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented"mlx5cmd -stat" from showing the current link speed when the speed was not supported or setting the link speed if it was supported by both the device and the cable used.
|
Keywords: Link speed
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2002667
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the driver from printing an informative message when ran "mlx5cmd -dbg -swreset" and the resiliency capability was not supported.
|
Keywords: Resiliency
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2004368
|
Description: Fixed an issue that displayed the Sniffer default file name as "mlx5sniffer.pcap", and not according to the driver name.
|
Keywords: Sniffer
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2060026
|
Description: Fixed a memory leak issue in error flow during driver initialization.
|
Keywords: Memory leak
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2063808
|
Description: Fixed an issue with the "mlx5cmd -linkspeed -query" command that showed empty link speeds supported by the cable when the link was down and a proper message was shown when the link was down.
|
Keywords: mlx5cmd
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2065395
|
Description: Fixed an issue that disabled other trusted VF capabilities whenever a host used a ConnectX-5 adapter card that supports Dynamic MSIX capability.
|
Keywords: Dynamic MSIX, ConnectX-5, VFs
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
2059845
|
Description: Fixed an issue caused the driver to report zero link speeds supported when working with firmware older than 1x.18.0240.
|
Keywords: Link speed
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
1910180
|
Description: ndinstall fails to run when using the "-d" or "-q" parameters.
|
Keywords: ndinstall
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
1913056
|
Description: ndinstall does not handle invalid parameters correctly and can return incorrect status.
|
Keywords: ndinstall
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.40.50000
|
1805026
|
Description: When working in IPoIB mode, after restarting the device the following warning may appear in the event log:
The warning can be safely ignored, it is relevant only when working in Ethernet mode.
|
Keywords: IB ,DCBX
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in Release: 2.30.51000
|
-
|
Description: Fixed a corrupted file in the MUX driver package.
|
Keywords: MUX driver
|
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
|
Fixed in Release: 2.30.51000
|
1890207/1813295
|
Description: Fixed an issue where the number of MSI-X reported by the command "mlx5cmd -vfresource" on a Virtual Machine was wrong.
|
Keywords: MSI-x, Virtual Function,VF, mlx5cmd
|
Detected in version: 2.20
|
Fixed in Release: 2.30.50000
|
1912810
|
Description: Fixed an issue where the values of registry keys that can be changed dynamically were not included in get-netview report.
|
Keywords: get-netview
|
Detected in version: 2.20
|
Fixed in Release: 2.30.50000
|
1887870
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the driver from enabling the VLAN or changing the VLAN ID when a VF was available on Windows Server 2019.
|
Keywords: VLAN, SR-IOV
|
Detected in version: 2.20
|
Fixed in Release: 2.30.50000
|
1893083
|
Description: [Windows Server 2019] Fixed an issue that set the WPP session ETL max file size according to the Inbox Driver WMI Autologger session registry key "MaxFileSize" value, when installed the driver on a clean image.
|
Keywords: Driver Installation
|
Detected in version: 2.20
|
Fixed in Release: 2.30.50000
|
1870769/1829088
|
Description: Disabled the option to issue an event log message when NDK is not supported by the OS.
|
Keywords: NDK
|
Detected in version: 2.20
|
Fixed in Release: 2.30.50000
|
1805026
|
Description: When working in IPoIB mode, after restarting the driver the following warning will be shown in the event log:
The warning can be safely ignored, no action is required.
|
Keywords: IB ,DCQCN
|
Detected in version: 2.20
|
Fixed in Release: 2.30.50000
|
1629926
|
Description: In some cases, when upgrading the driver, the user will see in the Device Manager a message that requires rebooting the driver. The issue happens due to a change in Windows Server 2019.
The issue occurs due to the fact that after the driver is installed, the devices are restarted and then checked to ensure they are ready to be used. If they are not ready, they are marked as needing reboot. In Windows Server 2019, this function was overhauled a bit and it is now executed too quickly, although the driver installation is completed, the networking stack is still finishing up its configuration of the device. This causes PNP to think the device did not start up properly and tags it as needing reboot.
|
Keywords: Windows Server 2019, Driver upgrade, reboot
|
Detected in version: 2.10
|
Fixed in Release: 2.30.50000