NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v3.10.51000 LTS (2022 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v3.10.51000 LTS (2022 LTS U1)  Certifications

Certifications

The following describes the driver’s certification status per operating system.

Operating System

Logo Certification

SDDC Premium Certification

Windows Client 8.1

Certified

N/A

Windows 10 Client 1607

Certified

N/A

Windows 10 Client 1809

Certified

N/A

Windows 10 Client 21H2

Certified

N/A

Windows Server 2012 R2

Certified

N/A

Windows Server 2016

Certified

Certified

Windows Server 2019

Certified

Certified

Operating System

Management AQ Certification

Storage AQ Certification

Compute AQ Certification

Windows Server 2022

Certified

Premium

Premium

Warning

This section is updated in accordance with the certifications obtainment.

Warning

The RSHIM drivers are certified only for Windows Server 2016 and above Operating Systems and Windows Client 10 / 1809 and above Operating Systems.

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 9, 2023
content here