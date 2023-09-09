On This Page
Common Abbreviations and Related Documents
|
Abbreviation / Acronym
|
Whole Word / Description
|
B
|
(Capital) ‘B’ is used to indicate size in bytes or multiples of bytes (e.g., 1KB = 1024 bytes, and 1MB = 1048576 bytes)
|
b
|
(Small) ‘b’ is used to indicate size in bits or multiples of bits (e.g., 1Kb = 1024 bits)
|
FW
|
Firmware
|
HCA
|
Host Channel Adapter
|
HW
|
Hardware
|
IB
|
InfiniBand
|
LSB
|
Least significant byte
|
lsb
|
Least significant bit
|
MSB
|
Most significant byte
|
msb
|
Most significant bit
|
NIC
|
Network Interface Card
|
NVGRE
|
Network Virtualization using Generic Routing Encapsulation
|
SW
|
Software
|
VPI
|
Virtual Protocol Interconnect
|
IPoIB
|
IP over InfiniBand
|
PFC
|
Priority Flow Control
|
PR
|
Path Record
|
RDS
|
Reliable Datagram Sockets
|
RoCE
|
RDMA over Converged Ethernet
|
SL
|
Service Level
|
MPI
|
Message Passing Interface
|
QoS
|
Quality of Service
|
ETW
|
Event Tracing for Windows
|
WPP
|
Windows Software Trace Preprocessor
|
SoC
|
System On Chip
|
DPU
|
Data Processing Unit
|
Document
|
Description
|
MFT User Manual
|
Describes the set of firmware management tools for a single InfiniBand node. MFT can be used for:
|
WinOF-2 Release Notes
|
For possible software issues, please refer to WinOF-2 Release Notes.
|
MLNX_OFED Release Notes
|
For possible software issues, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
|
README file
|
Includes basic installation instructions, summary of main features and requirements.
|
ConnectX®-4 Firmware Release Notes
|
For possible firmware issues, please refer to ConnectX®-4 Firmware Release Notes.
|
InfiniBand™ Architecture Specification, Volume 1,
|
The InfiniBand Specification by IBTA