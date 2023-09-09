Ethernet Related Troubleshooting
|
Issue
|
Cause
|
Solution
|
Low performance caused by insufficient number of MSI-X vectors.
|
The number of MSI-X vectors required by the driver equals the NumberOfCpuCores + 3. In cases where the default number of MSI-X vectors for a PF is 64, but there are more than 64 CPU cores, the driver will generate an event log.
|
Use mlxconfig tool to increase MSI-X vector allocation (NUM_PF_MSIX) for a PF to avoid sharing of resources (fewer MSI-X vectors would mean sharing of resources).
Note: mlxconfig is contained in the MFT package.
|
Low performance
|
Non-optimal system configuration might have occurred.
|
See section “Performance Tuning” to take advantage of NVIDIA® 10/40/56 GBit NIC performance.
|
The driver fails to start.
|
There might have been an RSS configuration mismatch between the TCP stack and the NVIDIA® adapter.
|
|
The driver fails to start and a yellow sign appears near the "Mellanox ConnectX- 4/ConnectX-5 Adapter <X>" in the Device Manager display. (Code 10)
|
Look into the Event Viewer to view the error.
|
|
No connectivity to a Fault Tolerance team while using network capture tools (e.g., Wireshark).
|
The network capture tool might have captured the network traffic of the non-active adapter in the team. This is not allowed since the tool sets the packet filter to "promiscuous", thus causing traffic to be transferred on multiple interfaces.
|
Close the network capture tool on the physical adapter card, and set it on the team interface instead.
|
No Ethernet connectivity on 10Gb adapters after activating Performance Tuning (part of the installation).
|
A TcpWindowSize registry value might have been added.
|
|
Packets are being lost.
|
The port MTU might have been set to a value higher than the maximum MTU supported by the switch.
|
Change the MTU according to the maximum MTU supported by the switch.
|
NVGRE changes done on a running VM, are not propagated to the VM.
|
The configuration changes might not have taken effect until the OS is restarted.
|
Stop the VM and afterwards perform any NVGRE configuration changes on the VM connected to the virtual switch.