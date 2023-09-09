Firmware Upgrade
If the machine has a standard NVIDIA® card with an older firmware version, the firmware will be automatically updated as part of the NVIDIA® WinOF-2 package installation. For information on how to upgrade firmware manually, please refer to MFT User Manual.
If the machine has a DDA (pass through) facility, firmware update is supported only in the Host. Therefore, to update the firmware, the following must be performed:
Return the network adapters to the Host.
Update the firmware according to the steps in the MFT User Manual.
Attach the adapters back to VM with the DDA tools