Snapshot Utility

The snapshot tool scans the machine and provides information on the current settings of the operating system, networking and hardware.

Warning It is highly recommended to add this report when you contact the support team.

The snapshot tool can be found at: <installation_directory>\Diagnostic Tools\MLNX_System_Snapshot.exe

The user can set the report location.

To generate the snapshot report:

[Optional] Change the location of the generated file by setting the full path of the file to be generated, or by pressing “Set target file” and choosing the directory that will hold the generated file and its name. Click on Generate HTML button.

Once the report is ready, the folder which contains the report will open automatically.