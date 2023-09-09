NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v3.10.51000 LTS (2022 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v3.10.51000 LTS (2022 LTS U1)  Supported Network Adapter Cards and MFT Tools

On This Page

Supported Network Adapter Cards and MFT Tools

Supported Network Adapter Cards

NVIDIA® WinOF-2 supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:

NICs

Supported Protocol

Supported Link Speed

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7

InfiniBand

HDR, NDR200 and NDR

Ethernet

1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE

NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 SmartNIC

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, 50, and 100GbE

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx

Ethernet

10, 25, and 50GbE

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE

InfiniBand

SDR, FDR, EDR and HDR

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5/Ex

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, 50 and 100GbE

InfiniBand

QDR, FDR and EDR

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, and 50GbE

Firmware Versions

WinOF-2 is tested with the following firmware for NVIDIA® NICs:

Warning

Firmware versions listed are the minimum supported versions.

NICs

Recommended Firmware Rev.

Additional Firmware Rev. Supported

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7

28.35.2000

28.35.1012

BlueField-2 integrated ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter

24.35.2000

24.35.1012

BlueField integrated ConnectX-5 Adapter

18.33.1048

18.33.1048

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx

26.35.2000

26.35.1012

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx

22.35.2302

22.35.1012

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6

20.35.2000

20.35.1012

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5 / ConnectX®-5 Ex

16.35.2000

16.35.1012

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx

14.32.1010

14.32.1010

NVIDIA MFT - Firmware Versions

WinOF-2 is compatible with the following MFT versions:

Product

Recommended Rev.

Additional Rev. Supported

MFT

4.22.1

4.22.0

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 9, 2023
content here