Tested Operating System

The following describes the tested operating systems and their roles in a virtualization environment.

Virtualization Mode

Supported Host OS

Supported Guest OS

None

Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows 8.1 Client (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 1607 / 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client / 22H2 (64 bit only)

N/A

VMQ

Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows 8.1 Client (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 1607 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

SR-IOV (Ethernet)

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows 10 Client 1607 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

CentOS/RHEL 7.9 GA 3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64

CentOS/RHEL 8.4_4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default

Fedora 32 last_stable-for-linust

FreeBSD 12.3-STABLE r371460

FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE

FreeBSD 14-0-CURRENT-x64-15565e0a217-257277

SR-IOV (InfiniBand)

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows 10 Client 1607 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

CentOS/RHEL 7.9 GA 3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64 + OFED 5.7

CentOS/RHEL 8.4_4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64 + OFED 5.8

SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 5.8

