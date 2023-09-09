Tested Operating System
The following describes the tested operating systems and their roles in a virtualization environment.
|
Virtualization Mode
|
Supported Host OS
|
Supported Guest OS
|
None
|
Windows Server 2012 R2
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server 2022
Windows 8.1 Client (64 bit only)
Windows 10 Client 1607 / 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2 (64 bit only)
Windows 11 Client / 22H2 (64 bit only)
|
N/A
|
VMQ
|
Windows Server 2012 R2
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server 2022
|
Windows Server 2012 R2
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server 2022
Windows 8.1 Client (64 bit only)
Windows 10 Client 1607 (64 bit only)
Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only)
Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only)
Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)
Windows 11 Client (64 bit only)
Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)
|
SR-IOV (Ethernet)
|
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server 2022
|
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server 2022
Windows 10 Client 1607 (64 bit only)
Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only)
Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only)
Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)
Windows 11 Client (64 bit only)
Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)
CentOS/RHEL 7.9 GA 3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64
CentOS/RHEL 8.4_4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default
Fedora 32 last_stable-for-linust
FreeBSD 12.3-STABLE r371460
FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE
FreeBSD 14-0-CURRENT-x64-15565e0a217-257277
|
SR-IOV (InfiniBand)
|
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server 2022
|
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server 2022
Windows 10 Client 1607 (64 bit only)
Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only)
Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only)
Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)
Windows 11 Client (64 bit only)
Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)
CentOS/RHEL 7.9 GA 3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64 + OFED 5.7
CentOS/RHEL 8.4_4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64 + OFED 5.8
SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 5.8