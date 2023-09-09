User Manual Revision History
Date
Revision
Section
Description
September 30, 2022
3.1
New section
New section
New section
Added the "CM DREQ" counter.
August 02, 2022
Added the following counters:
Updated the "RDMA Bytes/Packets IN/RDMA Bytes/Packets OUT" content.
DOCA
Removed the section.
April 30, 2022
2.90
New section
New section
New section
Updated the Custom Setup screenshot to include the new DOCA Tools
November 30, 2021
2.80
New section
New section
New section
Added feature limitation.
Added registry key " NdkFmrDedicatedQp" to the RDMA Registry Keys section.
October 28, 2021
2.70.53000
All
No changes to the User Manual
July 13, 2021
2.70.51000
All
No changes to the User Manual
June 30, 2021
2.70
New section
New section
New section
Updated the DevxFsRules registry key's values.
Updated the description of the following counters:
January 04, 2021
2.60
New section
Configuration Validator
New section
Link FEC Configuration Utility
New section
Packet Pacing Capabilities
New section
DevX Registry Keys
New section
NDIS Poll Mode
New section
smpquery Utility
New section
Command Line Based Teaming Configuration
Updated section
Ethernet Registry Keys
Added DisableLocalLoopbackFlags key
Mellanox WinOF-2 Receive Datapath & Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath / Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostic & Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Extension 1
Added the following new counters:
Changed the events below severity status from Error to Warnings: