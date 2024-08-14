Appendix: Sockperf – UDP/TCP Latency and Throughput Benchmarking Tool

Sockperf is an open source utility. For more general information, see https://github.com/Mellanox/sockperf.

Sockperf's advantage over other network benchmarking utilities is its focus on testing the performance of high-performance systems (as well as testing the performance of regular networking systems). In addition, sockperf covers most of the socket API call and options.

Specifically, in addition to the standard throughput tests, sockperf:

Measures latency of each discrete packet at sub-nanosecond resolution (using TSC register that counts CPU ticks with very low overhead).

Measures latency for ping-pong mode and for latency under load mode. This means that you can measure latency of single packets even under a load of millions of PPS (without waiting for reply of packet before sending a subsequent packet on time).

Enables spike analysis by providing in each run a histogram with various percentiles of the packets’ latencies (for example: median, min, max, 99% percentile, and more) in addition to average and standard deviation.

Can provide full logs containing all a packet’s tx/rx times, without affecting the benchmark itself. The logs can be further analyzed with external tools, such as MS-Excel or matplotlib.

Supports many optional settings for good coverage of socket API, while still keeping a very low overhead in the fast path to allow cleanest results.

Sockperf operates by sending packets from the client (also known as the publisher) to the server (also known as the consumer), which then sends all or some of the packets back to the client. This measured roundtrip time is the route trip time (RTT) between the two machines on a specific network path with packets of varying sizes.

The latency for a given one-way path between the two machines is the RTT divided by two.

The average RTT is calculated by summing the route trip times for all the packets that perform the round trip and then dividing the total by the number of packets.

Sockperf can test the improvement of UDP/TCP traffic latency when running applications with and without XLIO.

Sockperf can work as a server (consumer) or execute under-load, ping-pong, playback and throughput tests as a client (publisher).

In addition, sockperf provides more detailed statistical information and analysis, as described in the following section.

Sockperf is installed on the XLIO server at /usr/bin/sockperf. For examples of running sockperf, see:

Note If you want to use multicast, you must first configure the routing table to map multicast addresses to the Ethernet interface, on both client and server. (See Configuring the Routing Table for Multicast Tests).

In each run, sockperf presents additional advanced statistics and analysis information:

In addition to the average latency and standard deviation, sockperf presents a histogram with various percentiles, including: 50 percentile – the latency value for which 50 percent of the observations are smaller than it. The 50 percentile is also known as the median, and is different from the statistical average. 99 percentile – the latency value for which 99 percent of the observations are smaller than it (and 1 percent are higher)



These percentiles, and the other percentiles that the histogram provides, are very useful for analyzing spikes in the network traffic.

Sockperf can provide a full log of all packets’ tx and rx times by dumping all the data that it uses for calculating percentiles and building the histogram to a comma separated file. This file can be further analyzed using external tools such as Microsoft Excel or matplotlib.

All these additional calculations and reports are executed after the fast path is completed. This means that using these options has no effect on the benchmarking of the test itself. During runtime of the fast path, sockperf records txTime and rxTime of packets using the TSC CPU register, which has a negligible effect on the benchmark itself, as opposed to using the computer’s clock, which can affect benchmarking results.