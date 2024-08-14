Bug Fixes History

3818038 Description: Possible data corruption in small packets when using more then 16 QPs/SQs, in multithreaded environment.

Keywords: multithreded, blue flame, data corrution

Discovered in Version: 3.21.2

Fixed in Version: 3.30.5

3704820 Description: Create resources for UDP listen socket of HTTP / HTTPS servers in the NGINX configuration file, with the printed error "Failed to create dpcp rq". It should not harm server's ability to handle UDP traffic.

Keywords: Nginx, UDP, QUIC, listen socket, dpcp rq

Discovered in Version: 3.21.2

Fixed in Version: 3.30.5

3574064 Description: When transferring large data initially with limited send space, XLIO waits for ACKs to enlarge the Tx window. However, if the queued data does not fit the expanded TCP window, XLIO may not send it. This problem remains until a new send call is made.

Keywords: TCP window, Stuck connection

Discovered in Version: 3.20.1-1

Fixed in Version: 3.21.2

3684889 Description: Calling poll() with events=0 on an offloaded TCP socket can return POLLHUP immediately

Keywords: poll, POLLHUP

Discovered in Version: 3.10.5

Fixed in Version: 3.21.2

3612954 Description: An extra retransmission or TCP payload corruption can occur in rare cases after a TCP fast retransmission takes place.

Keywords: Fast retransmit

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3604029 Description: Library reports error message in multithreaded application using XLIO_RING_MIGRATION_RATIO_RX=-1 XLIO_RING_ALLOCATION_LOGIC_RX=20.

Keywords: error, allocation, logic, migration, thread

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3602243 Description: XLIO does not operate properly when connect is initialized during link down.

Keywords: connect, link, down

Discovered in Version: BlueField_OS_4.2.1_OL_8-2.230906.inbox.dev

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3592264 Description: Fixed XLIO compilation with clang-16 compiler

Keywords: clang

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3591210 Description: Fixed TCP stream corruption in case of out of order packets.

Keywords: TCP, corruption, out of order

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3575217 Description: instead of taking the first IP of the outgoing interface as the source IP of the packet, we go over all the IPs that are set for the outgoing interface and choose the most suitable IP in terms of IP + subnet combination.

Keywords: IP, source, packet, subnet

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3574901 Description: Closing an outgoing TCP socket might cause a segmentation fault.

Keywords: TCP, socket, segmentation, fault

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3563140 Description: SocketXtream does not currently support Generic Receive Offload (GRO).

Keywords: SocketXtraem,GRO, generic receive offload

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3531871 Description: Fix incorrect socketxtreme completion filling.

Keywords: socketxtreme

Discovered in Version: 3.10.3

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3433495 Description: Fixed segfault caused by thread race during RX ring migration

Keywords: Rx, ring, migration

Discovered in Version: 3.0.1

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3286324 Description: Fixed RX ring cleanup infinite loop in case of empty RQ.

Keywords: Rx, ring, cleanup, termination, stuck, hang up

Discovered in Version: 2.0.7