Bug Fixes History
The following table describes the issues that have been resolved in previous releases of XLIO.
Internal Ref. Number
Details
3818038
Description: Possible data corruption in small packets when using more then 16 QPs/SQs, in multithreaded environment.
Keywords: multithreded, blue flame, data corrution
Discovered in Version: 3.21.2
Fixed in Version: 3.30.5
3704820
Description: Create resources for UDP listen socket of HTTP / HTTPS servers in the NGINX configuration file, with the printed error "Failed to create dpcp rq". It should not harm server's ability to handle UDP traffic.
Keywords: Nginx, UDP, QUIC, listen socket, dpcp rq
Discovered in Version: 3.21.2
Fixed in Version: 3.30.5
3574064
Description: When transferring large data initially with limited send space, XLIO waits for ACKs to enlarge the Tx window. However, if the queued data does not fit the expanded TCP window, XLIO may not send it. This problem remains until a new send call is made.
Keywords: TCP window, Stuck connection
Discovered in Version: 3.20.1-1
Fixed in Version: 3.21.2
3684889
Description: Calling poll() with events=0 on an offloaded TCP socket can return POLLHUP immediately
Keywords: poll, POLLHUP
Discovered in Version: 3.10.5
Fixed in Version: 3.21.2
3612954
Description: An extra retransmission or TCP payload corruption can occur in rare cases after a TCP fast retransmission takes place.
Keywords: Fast retransmit
Discovered in Version: 3.10
Fixed in Version: 3.20.7
3604029
Description: Library reports error message in multithreaded application using XLIO_RING_MIGRATION_RATIO_RX=-1 XLIO_RING_ALLOCATION_LOGIC_RX=20.
Keywords: error, allocation, logic, migration, thread
Discovered in Version: 3.10
Fixed in Version: 3.20.7
3602243
Description: XLIO does not operate properly when connect is initialized during link down.
Keywords: connect, link, down
Discovered in Version: BlueField_OS_4.2.1_OL_8-2.230906.inbox.dev
Fixed in Version: 3.20.7
3592264
Description: Fixed XLIO compilation with clang-16 compiler
Keywords: clang
Discovered in Version: 3.10
Fixed in Version: 3.20.7
3591210
Description: Fixed TCP stream corruption in case of out of order packets.
Keywords: TCP, corruption, out of order
Discovered in Version: 3.10
Fixed in Version: 3.20.7
3575217
Description: instead of taking the first IP of the outgoing interface as the source IP of the packet, we go over all the IPs that are set for the outgoing interface and choose the most suitable IP in terms of IP + subnet combination.
Keywords: IP, source, packet, subnet
Discovered in Version: 3.10
Fixed in Version: 3.20.7
3574901
Description: Closing an outgoing TCP socket might cause a segmentation fault.
Keywords: TCP, socket, segmentation, fault
Discovered in Version: 3.10
Fixed in Version: 3.20.7
3563140
Description: SocketXtream does not currently support Generic Receive Offload (GRO).
Keywords: SocketXtraem,GRO, generic receive offload
Discovered in Version: 3.10
Fixed in Version: 3.20.7
3531871
Description: Fix incorrect socketxtreme completion filling.
Keywords: socketxtreme
Discovered in Version: 3.10.3
Fixed in Version: 3.20.7
3433495
Description: Fixed segfault caused by thread race during RX ring migration
Keywords: Rx, ring, migration
Discovered in Version: 3.0.1
Fixed in Version: 3.20.7
3286324
Description: Fixed RX ring cleanup infinite loop in case of empty RQ.
Keywords: Rx, ring, cleanup, termination, stuck, hang up
Discovered in Version: 2.0.7
Fixed in Version: 3.20.7
3455917
Description: Fixed the issue where a crash took place if an IPv6 multicast group was not previously configured as part of the routing table.
Keywords: Multicast; MC; IPv6; routing table
Discovered in Version: 3.0.2
Fixed in Version: 3.10.5
3447653
Description: Fixed incorrect pbuf chain split in tcp stack in case of re-transmission.
Keywords: tcp stack; split
Discovered in Version: 2.1.4
Fixed in Version: 3.0.2
3226553
Description: Fixed the issue where SO_BINDTODEVICE failed on a connected TCP socket when the interface was the same as the outgoing one.
Keywords: SO_BINDTODEVICE; TCP; interface
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
Fixed in Version: 2.1.4
3263352
Description: Fixed TCP MSS calculation from SYN packet.
Keywords: mss; syn
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
Fixed in Version: 2.1.4
3068125
Description: Added support for Multipath routing.
Keywords: ECMP; multipath routing
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
Fixed in Version: 2.1.4
3213178
Description: Added support for IPv4/IPv6 local routing tables.
Keywords: Local routing; IPv4; IPv6
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
Fixed in Version: 2.1.4
3100979
Description:
When VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=0, the following issues are no longer encountered:
1. When SIGNIT is caught by VMA, subsequent calls to socket API return EINTR error code immediately.
2. VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR parameter is ignored by signal() API.
However, when VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=1, only the first issue persists.
Keywords: VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR; SIGINT; EINTR; signal
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
Fixed in Version: 2.0.6
3202977
Description: Fixed the issue of when a segmentation fault took place in RX zero copy API due to buffer trimming int16 overflow.
Keywords: Segmentation fault; RX zero copy; buffer
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
Fixed in Version: 2.0.6
3132299
Description: Fixed the issue of a buffer leak in RX zero copy due to incorrect buffer chain break.
Keywords: Buffer leak; RX zero copy
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
Fixed in Version: 2.0.6
3183546
Description: Fixed the issue where using send* functions with null elements in iov Tx vector caused an API error.
Keywords: iov Tx vector
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
Fixed in Version: 2.0.6
2678856
Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to reuse a TCP or UDP port immediately after connection is closed, the application failed with the error “Address already in use”.
Keywords: Close; bind; EADDRINUSE
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
Fixed in Version: 1.3.5
3113441
Description: Fixed the issue where resource leakage took place after intensive disconnect/connect attempts.
Keywords: Resources leakage
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
Fixed in Version: 1.3.5
3113450
Description: Fixed the issue where a crash took place after intensive TCP disconnect/connect attempts.
Keywords: Crash; tcp
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
Fixed in Version: 1.3.5
3100949
Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to perform a second connect() after the first connect() has failed, a segmentation fault took place. Now, an expected error is received upon second attempt instead.
Keywords: connect(); blocking socket; segmentation fault
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
Fixed in Version: 1.3.5
2903631
Description: Fixed a synchronization issue that took place during new TCP socket creation.
Keywords: TLS
Discovered in Version: 1.1.8
Fixed in Version: 1.2.9
2690914
Description: Data corruption during https session.
Keywords: TLS
Discovered in Version: N/A
Fixed in Version: 1.0.6