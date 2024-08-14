Bug Fixes in this Version

NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.31.2
The table below lists the bugs that have been fixed in the current XLIO version.

Internal Ref. Number

Details

3858121

Description: Fixed a race condition that occurred when XLIO was unloaded, which could lead to data corruption in STAT_FILE due to concurrent calls to the stats destructors. Note: Live stats were not affected by this issue.

Keywords: Data corruption; STAT_FILE; destructor

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5

Fixed in Version: 3.31.2

3854806

Description: Fixed the issue where XLIO Ring might not have returned buffers to the global pool, which could lead to higher TX buffer consumption.

Keywords: Tx buffers global pool

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5

Fixed in Version: 3.31.2

3784248

Description: Fixed the issue where using the same port number for both IPV4 and IPV6 on an Nginx UDP listen socket with the "reuseport" directive did not work.

Keywords: reuseport; Nginx; UDP; IPv6

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5

Fixed in Version: 3.31.2

3598943

Description: Fixed the issue where using CQ adaptive moderation could have led to a very high interrupt rate.

Keywords: CQ adaptive moderation; high interrupt rate

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5

Fixed in Version: 3.31.2
