Bug Fixes in this Version
The table below lists the bugs that have been fixed in the current XLIO version.
|
Internal Ref. Number
|
Details
|
3858121
|
Description: Fixed a race condition that occurred when XLIO was unloaded, which could lead to data corruption in STAT_FILE due to concurrent calls to the stats destructors. Note: Live stats were not affected by this issue.
|
Keywords: Data corruption; STAT_FILE; destructor
|
Discovered in Version: 3.30.5
|
Fixed in Version: 3.31.2
|
3854806
|
Description: Fixed the issue where XLIO Ring might not have returned buffers to the global pool, which could lead to higher TX buffer consumption.
|
Keywords: Tx buffers global pool
|
Discovered in Version: 3.30.5
|
Fixed in Version: 3.31.2
|
3784248
|
Description: Fixed the issue where using the same port number for both IPV4 and IPV6 on an Nginx UDP listen socket with the "reuseport" directive did not work.
|
Keywords: reuseport; Nginx; UDP; IPv6
|
Discovered in Version: 3.30.5
|
Fixed in Version: 3.31.2
|
3598943
|
Description: Fixed the issue where using CQ adaptive moderation could have led to a very high interrupt rate.
|
Keywords: CQ adaptive moderation; high interrupt rate
|
Discovered in Version: 3.30.5
|
Fixed in Version: 3.31.2