Bug Fixes in this Version

3858121 Description: Fixed a race condition that occurred when XLIO was unloaded, which could lead to data corruption in STAT_FILE due to concurrent calls to the stats destructors. Note: Live stats were not affected by this issue.

Keywords: Data corruption; STAT_FILE; destructor

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5

Fixed in Version: 3.31.2

3854806 Description: Fixed the issue where XLIO Ring might not have returned buffers to the global pool, which could lead to higher TX buffer consumption.

Keywords: Tx buffers global pool

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5

Fixed in Version: 3.31.2

3784248 Description: Fixed the issue where using the same port number for both IPV4 and IPV6 on an Nginx UDP listen socket with the "reuseport" directive did not work.

Keywords: reuseport; Nginx; UDP; IPv6

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5

Fixed in Version: 3.31.2

3598943 Description: Fixed the issue where using CQ adaptive moderation could have led to a very high interrupt rate.

Keywords: CQ adaptive moderation; high interrupt rate

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5