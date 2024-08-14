Changes and New Features in this Version

Note

Bonding Active-Backup is not supported.

RoCE LAG is a feature meant for mimicking Ethernet bonding for IB devices and is available for dual-port cards only. XLIO cannot offload traffic in cases where RoCE LAG is enabled too. In RoCE LAG mode, instead of having an IB device per physical port (for example, mlx5_0 and mlx5_1), only one IB device is present for both ports.