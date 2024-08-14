Common Abbreviations, Typography and Related Documents

File name, pathname /opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg

Console session (code) -> flashClear <CR> Complete sample line or block. Comprises both input and output. The code can also be shaded.

Linux shell prompt # The "#"character stands for the Linux shell prompt.

NVIDIA CLI Guest Mode Switch > NVIDIA CLI Guest Mode.

NVIDIA CLI admin mode Switch # NVIDIA CLI admin mode

String < > or [] Strings in angled or square brackets are descriptions of what will actually be shown on the screen. For example, the contents of <your-ip> could be 192.168.1.1.

Management GUI label, item name New Network, New Environment Management GUI labels and item names appear in bold, whether or not the name is explicitly displayed (for example, buttons and icons).