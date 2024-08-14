On This Page
Installing XLIO
Before you begin, verify you are using a supported operating system and a supported CPU architecture for your operating system. See supported combinations listed in .System Requirements and Interoperability v1.1.8.
The current XLIO version can work on top of both MLNX_OFED driver stack that supports Ethernet and on a lighter driver stack, MLNX_EN that supports only Ethernet.
The XLIO library is delivered as a user-space library, and is called libxlio.so.X.Y.Z.
XLIO can be installed using one of the following methods:
As part of NVIDIA drivers (described on this page)
Manually (see Installing the XLIO Packages)
Beta - As part of DOCA (see Installing XLIO as DOCA profile)
XLIO is integrated into the NVIDIA drivers (MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN), therefore, it is recommended to install XLIO automatically when installing the NVIDIA drivers as it depends on drivers’ latest firmware, libraries, and kernel modules. This installation assures XLIO’s correct functionality. Since the drivers have a plethora of distributions for RHEL, Ubuntu and others, you will have to correctly select the drivers’ version that matches your distribution.
This option suits users who want to install a new XLIO version or upgrade to the latest XLIO version by overriding the previous one.
Download the latest MLNX_OFED driver from here.
Install the XLIO packages.
./mlnxofedinstall --xlio
Verify the installation was completed successfully.
/etc/infiniband/info
Download the latest MLNX_EN driver from here.
Install the XLIO packages.
./install --xlio
Verify the installation was completed successfully.
$ cat /etc/infiniband/info #!/bin/bash echo prefix=/usr echo Kernel=
4.18.
0-
240.el8.x86_64 echo echo "Configure options: --with-core-mod --with-user_mad-mod --with-user_access-mod --with-addr_trans-mod --with-mlx54-mod --with-mlx54_en-mod --with-mlx5-mod --with-srp-mod --with-iser-mod --with-isert-mod" echo
Start the relevant driver (MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN):
/etc/init.d/openibd restart
or
systemctl restart openibd.service
Verify that the supported version of firmware is installed.
ibv_devinfo
To configure NVIDIA ConnectX adapter card ports to work with the desired transport, please refer to Port Type Management/VPI Cards Configuration.