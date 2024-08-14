Monitoring, Debugging, and Troubleshooting

This section lists problems that can occur when using XLIO, and describes solutions for these problems.

High Log Level Copy Copied! XLIO: WARNING: *************************************************************** XLIO: WARNING: *XLIO is currently configured with high log level* XLIO: WARNING: *Application performance will decrease in this log level!* XLIO: WARNING: *This log level is recommended for debugging purposes only* XLIO: WARNING: ***************************************************************

This warning message indicates that you are using XLIO with a high log level.

The XLIO_TRACELEVEL variable value is set to 4 or more, which is good for troubleshooting but not for live runs or performance measurements.

Solution: Set XLIO_TRACELEVEL to its default value 3.

2. On running an application with XLIO, the following error is reported:

Copy Copied! ERROR: ld.so: object 'libxlio.so' from LD_PRELOAD cannot be preloaded: ignored.

Solution: Check that libxlio is properly installed, and that libxlio.so is located in /usr/lib (or in /usr/lib64, for 64-bit machines).

3. On attempting to install libxlio rpm, the following error is reported:

Copy Copied! #rpm –ivh libxlio-w.x.y-z.rpm error: can't create transaction lock

Solution: Install the rpm with privileged user (root).

4. The following warning is reported:

Copy Copied! XLIO: WARNING: ********************************************************** XLIO: WARNING: Your current max locked memory is: 33554432 . Please change it to unlimited. XLIO: WARNING: Set this user's default to `ulimit -l unlimited`. XLIO: WARNING: Read more about this issue in the XLIO's User Manual. XLIO: WARNING: **********************************************************

Solution: When working with root, increase the maximum locked memory to 'unlimited' by using the following command:

Copy Copied! #ulimit -l unlimited

When working as a non-privileged user, ask your administrator to increase the maximum locked memory to unlimited.

5. Lack of huge page resources in the system. The following warning is reported:

Copy Copied! XLIO WARNING: ************************************************************ XLIO WARNING: NO IMMEDIATE ACTION NEEDED! XLIO WARNING: Not enough suitable hugepages to allocate 2097152 kB. XLIO WARNING: Allocation will be done with regular pages. XLIO WARNING: To avoid this message, either increase number of hugepages XLIO WARNING: or switch to a different memory allocation type: XLIO WARNING: XLIO_MEM_ALLOC_TYPE=ANON XLIO INFO : Hugepages info: XLIO INFO : 1048576 kB : total= 0 free= 0 XLIO INFO : 2048 kB : total= 0 free= 0 XLIO WARNING: ************************************************************

This warning message means that you are using XLIO with huge page memory allocation enabled (XLIO_MEM_ALLOC_TYPE=HUGE), but not enough huge page resources are available in the system. XLIO will use regular pages instead.

If you want XLIO to take full advantage of the performance benefits of huge pages, restart the application after adding more huge page resources to your system or try to free unused huge page shared memory segments with the script below.

Copy Copied! echo 1000000000 > /proc/sys/kernel/shmmax echo 800 > /proc/sys/vm/nr_hugepages

If you are running multiple instances of your application loaded with XLIO, you will probably need to increase the values used in the above example.

Warning Check that your host machine has enough free memory after allocating the huge page resources for XLIO. Low system memory resources may cause your system to hang.

Note Use "ipcs -m" and "ipcrm -m shmid" to check and clean unused shared memory segments.

Use the following script to release XLIO unused huge page resources:

Copy Copied! for shmid in `ipcs -m | grep 0x00000000 | awk '{print $2}' `; do echo 'Clearing' $shmid; ipcrm -m $shmid; done;

6. Wrong ARP resolution when multiple ports are on the same network.

When two (or more) ports are configured on the same network (e.g. 192.168.1.1/24 and 192.168.1.2/24) XLIO will only detect the MAC address of one of the interfaces. This will result in incorrect ARP resolution.

This is due to the way Linux handles ARP responses in this configuration. By default, Linux returns the same MAC address for both IPs. This behavior is called “ARP Flux”.

To fix this, it is required to change some of the interface’s settings:

Copy Copied! $ sysctl -w net.ipv4.conf.[DEVICE].arp_announce= 1 $ sysctl -w net.ipv4.conf.[DEVICE].arp_ignore= 2 $ sysctl -w net.ipv4.conf.[DEVICE].rp_filter= 0

To verify the issue is resolved, clear the ARP tables on a different server that is on the same network and use the arping utility to verify that each IP reports its own MAC address correctly:

Copy Copied! $ ip -s neigh flush all # clear the arp table on the remote server $ arping -b -I ens3f1 192.168 . 1.1 ARPING 192.168 . 1.1 from 192.168 . 1.5 ens3f0 Unicast reply from 192.168 . 1.1 [ 24 :8A: 07 :9A: 16 :0A] 0 .548ms $ arping -b -I ens3f1 192.168 . 1.2 ARPING 192.168 . 1.2 from 192.168 . 1.5 ens3f0 Unicast reply from 192.168 . 1.2 [ 24 :8A: 07 :9A: 16 :1A] 0 .548ms

7. XLIO process cannot establish connection with daemon (xliod) in Microsoft hypervisor environment.

When working with Microsoft Hypervisor, XLIO daemon must be enabled in order to submit Traffic Control (TC) rules which will offload the traffic to the TAP device in case of plug-out events.

The following warning is reported during XLIO startup:

Copy Copied! XLIO WARNING: *********************************************************** XLIO WARNING: * Can not establish connection with the daemon (xliod). * XLIO WARNING: * UDP/TCP connections are likely to be limited. * XLIO WARNING: ***********************************************************

The following warning is reported during any connection establishment/termination:

Copy Copied! XLIO WARNING: ring_tap[ 0x1efc910 ]: 135 :attach_flow() Add TC rule failed with error=- 19

To fix this, run “xliod” as root.

8. Device memory programming is not supported on VMs that lack Blue Flame support.

XLIO will explicitly disable Device Memory capability if it detects Blue Flame support is missing on the node on which user application was launched using XLIO. The following warning message will appear: