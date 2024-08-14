Release Notes Change History
Revision
Feature/Category
Description
3.21.2
Socket options
Added SO_XLIO_ISOLATE socket option. See section 7.10
3.20.7
SocketXtreme API
• Renew support for SocketXtreme API. See section 9.4
• Added support for GRO
• Added support for TX polling
Packet Filtering
Renew support for Packet Filtering. See section 9.5
TCP Acceleration (kernel bypass) for NGINX
• Added support for NGINX proxy mode.
• Renamed XLIO_NGINX_DISTRIBUTE_CQ to XLIO_DISTRIBUTE_CQ
Memory Allocation
• Added support for 64K page Kernel
• Added support for allocation of different Hugepage sizes
• Added memory utilization report
• Added XLIO_MEMORY_LIMIT/ XLIO_MEMORY_LIMIT_USER/ XLIO_HUGEPAGE_LOG2/ XLIO_PRINT_REPORT paramters.
• Removed ‘CONTIG’ option from XLIO_MEM_ALLOC_TYPE.
Ring Migration
Changed default of XLIO_RING_MIGRATION_RATIO_RX to disabled.
Socket options
Added support for IP_BIND_ADDRESS_NO_PORT socket option.
Statistics
Added counters for destructed sockets. Added CSV output.
Internal Thread
Added ‘delegate’ option to XLIO_TCP_CTL_THREAD.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
3.10.5
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
3.0.2
RX Polling Control
Added support for a new parameter to control RX ring polling inside RX API calls - see XLIO_SKIP_POLL_IN_RX under Configuration Parameter Values.
XLIO Statistics
Added support for Listen socket statistic.
Performance Improvement
Improved performance of SW GRO (generic-receive-offload).
NVME over TCP (NVMEoTCP) Offload
[Alpha] Added support for hardware NVMEoTCP DIGEST calculation offload for TX path at alpha level.
For further details, please refer to NVME over TCP DIGEST Offload Tx (Alpha Level) section.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
2.1.4
Multicast Routing
Added support for reading entries and receiving notifications on local routing tables.
Multipath Routing
Added support for multipath routing through a single hop.
XLIO Statistics
Enabled dump of routing table through xlio_stats utility.
Added listen socket statistic.
Performance Improvement
Improved Tx stability.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
2.0.6
User Space TLS (uTLS) Offload
Added support for uTLS v1.3 offload for Rx path.
SocketXtreme API
Removed support for SocketXtreme API.
Packet Filtering
Removed support for Packet Filtering.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
1.3.5
Connection per Second (CPS) Improvements
Made CPS performance improvements for Hardware TLS offload.
NGINX Crash Recovery
Added the ability to continue forking new child processes in NGINX application even when a crash takes place. The number of new processes that can be created in a crash scenario is set using XLIO_NGINX_WORKERS_NUM.
1.2.9
IPv6 support
[Beta] Added support for the latest Internet Protocol version IPv6.
Note: Support for IPv6 at beta level involves some limitations that can be viewed under Known Issues.
TLS
Added support for TLS v1.2: 256 bits; TLS v1.3: 128 bits; and TLS v1.3: 256 bits.
C++11 Standard Support
Product source code is migrated to C++11 standard requirements.
1.1.8
Security
TLS data-path (Tx and Rx) offload allows the NIC to accelerate encryption, decryption, and authentication of AES-GCM (AES128-GCM, TLS v1.2).
TLS offload handles data as it goes through the device without storing it, but only updating its context. This results in enhanced host CPU utilization and TLS throughput.
NGINX with QUIC configuration support
Added QUIC transport protocol, explicitly designed to support multiplexed connections without depending on a single TCP connection.
Performance Improvement
Added Hardware Large Receive Offload (HW LRO) support:
Large receive offload (LRO) is a technique for increasing the inbound throughput of high-bandwidth network connections by aggregating multiple incoming TCP packets from a single stream into a larger buffer before they are passed higher up the networking stack.
Increased Concurrent Connections maintaining high-wire speed:
Supports vertical scaling, limited by available RAM.
1.0.6
TX Flow: Zero Copy
Added support for zero-copy socket send flag MSG_ZEROCOPY with queueing completion notifications on the socket error queue.
TCP Acceleration (kernel bypass) for NGINX
Added TCP acceleration for NGINX high-performance HTTP server and reverse proxy adaptation.
uTLS – User Space TLS Offload
TLS hardware offload (Transport Layer Security) is a widely-deployed network protocol used for securing TCP connections on the Internet and accelerating TLS encryption.