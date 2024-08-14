On This Page
Running XLIO
In this page we show how to run a simple network benchmarking test and compare the running results using the kernel’s network stack and that of XLIO.
Before running a user application, you must set the library libxlio.so into the environment variable LD_PRELOAD. For further information, please refer to the XLIO User Manual.
Example:
$ LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf server -i
11.4.
3.3
If LD_PRELOAD is assigned with libxlio.so without a path (as in the Example) then libxlio.so is read from a known library path under your distributions’ OS otherwise it is read from the specified path.
As a result, an XLIO header message should precede your running application.
XLIO INFO : ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
XLIO INFO : XLIO_VERSION: X.Y.Z-R Release built on MM DD YYYY HH:mm:ss
XLIO INFO : Cmd Line: sockperf server -i
11.4.
3.3
XLIO INFO : OFED Version: MLNX_OFED_LINUX-X.X-X.X.X.X:
XLIO INFO : ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
XLIO INFO : Log Level INFO [XLIO_TRACELEVEL]
XLIO INFO : ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Followed by the application output, please note that:
The XLIO version is shown
The command line indicates your application’s name (in the above example: sockperf)
The appearance of the XLIO header indicates that the XLIO library is loaded with your application.
Check that ld is able to find the libxlio library:
ld -lxlio –verbose
Set UID bit to enforce user ownership:
RHEL:
sudo chmod u+s /usr/lib64/libxlio* sudo chmod u+s /sbin/sysctl
Ubuntu:
sudo chmod u+s /usr/lib/libxlio* sudo chmod u+s /sbin/sysctl
Grant CAP_NET_RAW privileges to application:
sudo setcap cap_net_raw,cap_net_admin+ep /usr/bin/sockperf
Launch application under no root:
LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf sr -i
10.0.
0.4-p
12345LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf pp -i
10.0.
0.4-p
12345-t10
libxlio.so is limited to DEBUG log level. In case it is required to run XLIO with detailed logging higher than DEBUG level, use a library called libxlio-debug.so that comes with OFED installation.
Before running your application, set the library libxlio-debug.so into the environment variable LD_PRELOAD (instead of libxlio.so).
Example:
$ LD_PRELOAD=libxlio-debug.so sockperf server -i
11.4.
3.3
libxlio-debug.so is located in the same library path as libxlio.so under your distribution’s OS.
For example, in RHEL8.x x86_64, the libxlio.so is located in /usr/lib64/libxlio-debug.so.
NOTE: If you need to compile XLIO with a log level higher than DEBUG run “configure” with the following parameter:
./configure --enable-opt-log=none