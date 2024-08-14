NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.31.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software  NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.31.2  System Requirements and Interoperability

On This Page

System Requirements and Interoperability

System Requirements

The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms and supported CPU architectures for the current XLIO version.

Specification

Value

Network Adapter Cards

NVIDIA Bluefield-3, 200 GbE, Dual Port, 32GB RAM

NVIDIA ConnectX-7, 200 GbE, Dual Port

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx, 100GbE, Dual Port

Firmware

BlueField-3 32.42.1000

BlueField-2 24.42.1000

ConnectX-7 28.42.1000

ConnectX-6 Dx 22.42.1000

Driver Stack

  • MLNX_OFED v24.07-0.6.1.0

  • MLNX_EN v24.07-0.6.1.0

Supported Operating Systems and Kernels

  • Ubuntu 22.04

  • RH8.6 and Oracle Linux 8.x UEK7

CPU Architecture

x86_64, NVIDIA BlueField-3 Arm

Minimum memory requirements

1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with XLIO

Minimum disk space requirements

1 GB

Transport

Ethernet

XLIO Release Contents

Content

Description 

Binary RPM and DEB packages for 64-bit architecture for Linux distribution 

libxlio-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpm

libxlio-devel-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpm

libxlio-utils-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpm

libxlio-dev_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deb

libxlio-utils_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deb

libxlio_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deb

Documentation 

XLIO Release Notes 

XLIO User Manual 

Certified Applications

The XLIO library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.

Application

Company / Source

Type

Notes

sockperf

NVIDIA (Open Source)

Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking

Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf)
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 14, 2024
content here