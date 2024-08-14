System Requirements and Interoperability
The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms and supported CPU architectures for the current XLIO version.
|
Specification
|
Value
|
Network Adapter Cards
|
NVIDIA Bluefield-3, 200 GbE, Dual Port, 32GB RAM
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7, 200 GbE, Dual Port
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx, 100GbE, Dual Port
|
Firmware
|
BlueField-3 32.42.1000
|
BlueField-2 24.42.1000
|
ConnectX-7 28.42.1000
|
ConnectX-6 Dx 22.42.1000
|
Driver Stack
|
|
Supported Operating Systems and Kernels
|
|
CPU Architecture
|
x86_64, NVIDIA BlueField-3 Arm
|
Minimum memory requirements
|
1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with XLIO
|
Minimum disk space requirements
|
1 GB
|
Transport
|
Ethernet
|
Content
|
Description
|
Binary RPM and DEB packages for 64-bit architecture for Linux distribution
|
libxlio-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpm
libxlio-devel-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpm
libxlio-utils-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpm
libxlio-dev_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deb
libxlio-utils_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deb
libxlio_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deb
|
Documentation
|
XLIO Release Notes
XLIO User Manual
The XLIO library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.
|
Application
|
Company / Source
|
Type
|
Notes
|
sockperf
|
NVIDIA (Open Source)
|
Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking
|
Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf)