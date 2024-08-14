User Manual Revision History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description
|
3.31
|
August 14, 2024
|
|
3.30
|
May 5, 2024
|
|
3.20.8
|
November 31, 2023
|
Updated MLNX_OFED and Firmware versions to reflect the current XLIO version.
|
|
3.0.2
|
April 30, 2023
|
Added NVME over TCP DIGEST Offload Tx (Alpha Level) section
|
Substituted actual version numbers with generic examples across the document
|
2.1.4
|
February 02, 2023
|
Updated version number across examples to reflect the current XLIO version
|
2.0.6
|
November 02, 2022
|
Updated version number across examples to reflect the current XLIO version
|
1.3.5
|
July 31, 2022
|
Updated version number across examples to reflect the current XLIO version
|
1.2.9
|
April 28, 2022
|
|
1.1.8
|
December 5, 2021
|
|
1.0.6
|
August 15, 2021
|
First release