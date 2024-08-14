User Manual Revision History

Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 1.2.9 XLIO version

Updated several sections to reflect the new support for IPv6 protocol

Updated the example in the third step under Binding XLIO to the Closest NUMA

Updated the example under XLIO Configuration Parameters

Updated the default value for XLIO_HANDLE_SIGINTR and XLIO_HANDLE_SIGSEGV parameters under Configuration Parameters Values

Updated the description for XLIO_TSO parameter under Configuration Parameters Values

Added XLIO_TX_BUFS_BATCH_TCP parameter under Configuration Parameters Values