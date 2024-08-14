NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.31.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software  NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.31.2  User Manual Revision History

User Manual Revision History

Revision

Date

Description

3.31

August 14, 2024

3.30

May 5, 2024

3.20.8

November 31, 2023

Updated MLNX_OFED and Firmware versions to reflect the current XLIO version.

3.0.2

April 30, 2023

Added NVME over TCP DIGEST Offload Tx (Alpha Level) section

Substituted actual version numbers with generic examples across the document

2.1.4

February 02, 2023

Updated version number across examples to reflect the current XLIO version

2.0.6

November 02, 2022

Updated version number across examples to reflect the current XLIO version

1.3.5

July 31, 2022

Updated version number across examples to reflect the current XLIO version

1.2.9

April 28, 2022

1.1.8

December 5, 2021

1.0.6

August 15, 2021

First release
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 14, 2024
content here