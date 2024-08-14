Using sockperf with XLIO
Sockperf is XLIO's sample application for testing latency and throughput over a socket API. The precompiled sockperf binary is located in /usr/bin/sockperf.
For detailed instructions on how to optimally tune your machines for XLIO performance, please see the Tuning Guide and XLIO Performance Tuning Guide.
To run a sockperf UDP throughput test:
To run the server, use:
LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf sr -i <server ip> --msg-size=
1472
To run the client, use:
LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf tp -i <server ip> --msg-size=
1472
To run a sockperf TCP throughput test:
To run the server, use:
XLIO_STRQ=regular_rq LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf sr -i <server ip> --msg-size=
1472--tcp
To run the client, use:
XLIO_STRQ=regular_rq LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf tp -i <server ip> --msg-size=
1472--tcp
For more information, please refer to sockperf help using sockperf -h.
Example - Running sockperf Ping-pong Test
For optimal performance, please refer to Basic Performance Tuning.
Run sockperf server on Host A:
LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf sr
Run sockperf client on Host B:
LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf pp –i <server_ip>