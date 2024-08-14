The installation process creates a default configuration file, /etc/libxlio.conf, in which you can define and change the following settings:

The target applications or processes to which the configured control settings apply. By default, XLIO control settings are applied to all applications.

The transport to be used for the created sockets.

The IP addresses and ports in which you want offload.

By default, the configuration file allows XLIO to offload everything except for the DNS server-side protocol (UDP, port 53) which will be handled by the OS.

In the libxlio.conf file:

You can define different XLIO control statements for different processes in a single configuration file. Control statements are always applied to the preceding target process statement in the configuration file.

Comments start with # and cause the entire line after it to be ignored.

Any beginning whitespace is skipped.

Any line that is empty is skipped.

It is recommended to add comments when making configuration changes.

The following sections describe configuration options in libxlio.conf. For a sample libxlio.conf file, see Example of XLIO Configuration below.

The target process statement specifies the process to which all control statements that appear between this statement and the next target process statement apply.

Each statement specifies a matching rule that all its sub-expressions must evaluate as true (logical and) to apply.

If not provided (default), the statement matches all programs.

The format of the target process statement is:

Copy Copied! application-id <program-name|*> <user-defined-id|*>

Option Description <program-name|*> Define the program name (not including the path) to which the control statements appearing below this statement apply. Wildcards with the same semantics as "ls" are supported (* and ?). For example: db2* matches any program with a name starting with db2.

t?cp matches ttcp, etc. <user-defined-id|*> Specify the process ID to which the control statements appearing below this statement apply. Note You must also set the XLIO_APPLICATION_ID environment variable to the same value as user-defined-id.

Use socket control statements to specify when libxlio will offload AF_INET/SOCK_STREAM or AF_INET/SOCK_DATAGRAM sockets (currently SOCK_RAW is not supported).

Each control statement specifies a matching rule that all its sub-expressions must evaluate as true (logical and) to apply. Statements are evaluated in order of definition according to "first-match".

Socket control statements use the following format:

Copy Copied! use <transport> <role> <address|*>:<port range|*>

Where:

Option Description transport Define the mode of transport: xlio – XLIO should be used.

os – the socket should be handled by the OS network stack. In this mode, the sockets are not offloaded. The default is xlio. role Specify one of the following roles: tcp_server – for listen sockets. Accepted sockets follow listen sockets. Defined by local_ip:local_port.

tcp_client – for connected sockets. Defined by remote_ip:remote_port:local_ip:local_port

udp_sender – for TX flows. Defined by remote_ip:remote_port

udp_receiver – for RX flows. Defined by local_ip:local_port

udp_connect – for UDP connected sockets. Defined by remote_ip:remote_port:local_ip:local_port address You can specify the local address the server is bind to or the remote server address the client connects to. The syntax for address matching is: <IPv4 address>[/<prefix_length>]|* IPv4 address – [0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+ each sub number < 255

prefix_length – [0-9]+ and with value <= 32. A prefix_length of 24 # matches the subnet mask 255.255.255.0 . A prefix_length of 32 requires matching of the exact IP. port range Define the port range as: Copy Copied! start-port[-end-port] Port range: 0-65536

To set the following:

Apply the rules to program tcp_lat with ID B1

Use XLIO by TCP clients connecting to machines that belong to subnet 192.168.1.*

Use OS when TCP server listens to port 5001 of any machine

In libxlio.conf, configure:

Copy Copied! application-id tcp-lat B1 use xlio tcp_client 192.168 . 1.0 / 24 :*:*:* use os tcp_server *: 5001 use os udp_connect *: 53

Note You must also set the XLIO parameter: Copy Copied! XLIO_APPLICATION_ID=B1



