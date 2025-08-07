NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.51.1

Overview
The NVIDIA® Accelerated IO (XLIO) SW library boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH Etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK.
Coupling XLIO with the acceleration capabilities of NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 Dx, NVIDIA ConnectX®-7, or NVIDIA Bluefield®-3 data processing unit (DPU) provides breakthrough performance of Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption/decryption. It also enables working with features such as HW LRO/TSO and Striding-RQ which increase TCP performance, without application code changes and using a standard socket API.
XLIO is an open-source project - see its repository here.
Document contents:
System Requirements
The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms and supported CPU architectures for the current XLIO version.
Specification
Value
Network Adapter Cards
NVIDIA Bluefield-3, 200 GbE, Dual Port, 32GB RAM
NVIDIA ConnectX-7, 200 GbE, Dual Port
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx, 100GbE, Dual Port
Firmware
BlueField-3 32.46.1006
ConnectX-7 28.46.1006
ConnectX-6 Dx 22.46.1006
Driver Stack
NOTE : Starting this version, the host driver is part of the NVIDIA DOCA package.
For further information, please see NVIDIA MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide .
Supported Operating Systems and Kernels
CPU Architecture
x86_64, Arm (on NVIDIA BlueField-3 and NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hoppera)
Minimum memory requirements
1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with XLIO
Minimum disk space requirements
1 GB
Transport
Ethernet
a. NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper is only supported with Ubuntu 22.04.
Document Revision History
For the list of changes made to this document, refer to User Manual Revision History.
