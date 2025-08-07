NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.51.1

The NVIDIA® Accelerated IO (XLIO) SW library boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH Etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK.

Coupling XLIO with the acceleration capabilities of NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 Dx, NVIDIA ConnectX®-7, or NVIDIA Bluefield®-3 data processing unit (DPU) provides breakthrough performance of Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption/decryption. It also enables working with features such as HW LRO/TSO and Striding-RQ which increase TCP performance, without application code changes and using a standard socket API.

XLIO is an open-source project - see its repository here.

The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms and supported CPU architectures for the current XLIO version.

Specification Value Network Adapter Cards NVIDIA Bluefield-3, 200 GbE, Dual Port, 32GB RAM NVIDIA ConnectX-7, 200 GbE, Dual Port NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx, 100GbE, Dual Port Firmware BlueField-3 32.46.1006 ConnectX-7 28.46.1006 ConnectX-6 Dx 22.46.1006 Driver Stack DOCA-Host v3.1.0 doca-libxlio profile doca-roce profile

NOTE : Starting this version, the host driver is part of the NVIDIA DOCA package. For further information, please see NVIDIA MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide . Supported Operating Systems and Kernels Ubuntu 24.04

Ubuntu 22.04

RHEL 8.6 and Oracle Linux 8.x UEK7

Provided, but untested: CTYUNOS 23.01

CPU Architecture x86_64, Arm (on NVIDIA BlueField-3 and NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hoppera) Minimum memory requirements 1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with XLIO Minimum disk space requirements 1 GB Transport Ethernet

a. NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper is only supported with Ubuntu 22.04.

