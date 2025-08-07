NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.51.1
Overview

The NVIDIA® Accelerated IO (XLIO) SW library boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH Etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK.

Coupling XLIO with the acceleration capabilities of NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 Dx, NVIDIA ConnectX®-7, or NVIDIA Bluefield®-3 data processing unit (DPU) provides breakthrough performance of Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption/decryption. It also enables working with features such as HW LRO/TSO and Striding-RQ which increase TCP performance, without application code changes and using a standard socket API.

XLIO is an open-source project - see its repository here.

System Requirements

The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms and supported CPU architectures for the current XLIO version.

Specification

Value

Network Adapter Cards

NVIDIA Bluefield-3, 200 GbE, Dual Port, 32GB RAM

NVIDIA ConnectX-7, 200 GbE, Dual Port

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx, 100GbE, Dual Port

Firmware

BlueField-3 32.46.1006

ConnectX-7 28.46.1006

ConnectX-6 Dx 22.46.1006

Driver Stack

  • DOCA-Host v3.1.0

    • doca-libxlio profile

    • doca-roce profile

NOTE : Starting this version, the host driver is part of the NVIDIA DOCA package.

For further information, please see NVIDIA MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide .

Supported Operating Systems and Kernels

  • Ubuntu 24.04

  • Ubuntu 22.04

  • RHEL 8.6 and Oracle Linux 8.x UEK7

  • Provided, but untested:

    • CTYUNOS 23.01

CPU Architecture

x86_64, Arm (on NVIDIA BlueField-3 and NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hoppera)

Minimum memory requirements

1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with XLIO

Minimum disk space requirements

1 GB

Transport

Ethernet

a. NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper is only supported with Ubuntu 22.04.

Document Revision History

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to User Manual Revision History.

