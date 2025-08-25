Advanced Features

Each PCI transaction between the system’s RAM and NIC starts at ~300 nsec and increases depending on the buffer size. Application egress latency can be improved by reducing the number of PCI transitions on the send path as much as possible.

Today, XLIO achieves these goals by copying the WQE into the doorbell, and for small packets (<190 Bytes payload) XLIO can inline the packet into the WQE and reduce the data gather PCI transition as well. For data sizes above 190 bytes, an additional PCI gather cycle by the NIC is required to pull the data buffer for egress.

XLIO uses the on-device-memory to store the egress packet if it does not fit into the BF inline buffer. The on-device-memory is a resource managed by XLIO and it is transparent to the user. The total size of the on-device-memory is limited to 256k for a single-port NIC and to 128k for dual-port NIC. Using XLIO_RING_DEV_MEM_TX, the user can set the amount of on-device-memory buffer allocated for each TX ring.

NIC: NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 Dx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2/BlueField-3 and above

Protocol: Ethernet

Set XLIO_RING_DEV_MEM_TX environment variable to best suit the application's requirements

To verify “On Device Memory” capability in the hardware, run XLIO with DEBUG trace level:

Copy Copied! XLIO_TRACELEVEL=DEBUG LD_PRELOAD=<path to libxlio.so> <command line>

Look in the printout for a positive value of on-device-memory bytes.

For example:

Copy Copied! Pid: 1748924 Tid: 1748924 XLIO DEBUG : ibch[ 0x5633333c62f0 ]: 229 :print_val() mlx5_2: port(s): 1 vendor: 4125 fw: 22.31 . 1034 max_qp_wr: 32768 on_device_memory: 131072 packet_pacing_caps: min rate 1 , max rate 100000000 Pid: 1748924 Tid: 1748924 XLIO DEBUG : ibch[ 0x56333340fa60 ]: 229 :print_val() mlx5_3: port(s): 1 vendor: 4125 fw: 22.31 . 1034 max_qp_wr: 32768 on_device_memory: 131072 packet_pacing_caps: min rate 1 , max rate 100000000

To show and monitor On-Device Memory statistics, run xlio_stats tool.

Copy Copied! xlio_stats –p <pid> -v 3

For example:

Copy Copied! ====================================================== RING_ETH=[ 0 ] Tx Offload: 858931 / 3402875 [kilobytes/packets] Rx Offload: 865251 / 3402874 [kilobytes/packets] Dev Mem Alloc: 16384 Dev Mem Stats: 739074 / 1784935 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/oob] ======================================================



