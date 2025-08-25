NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.51.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software  NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.51.1  Changes and New Features in this Version

Changes and New Features in this Version

Feature/Category

Description

General

No user-facing features or interface modifications have been introduced. Internal data structures within XLIO and VMA have been refined to improve maintainability and alignment with ongoing development efforts.

Important Notes

Note

As of XLIO v3.10, DEBUG-level logs will not be available in the release builds. Alternatively, you can use libxlio-debug.so to obtain those logs. For details on how to use libxlio-debug.so, please refer to Libxlio-debug.so section.

Note

libnl1 is no longer supported. Please use libnl3 instead.

Note

Direct Packet Control Plane (DPCP) provides a unified, flexible interface for programming NVIDIA NICs and comes as part of DOCA-Host. The DPCP version must be v1.1.44 and above. For further details, please see Direct Packet Control Plane (DPCP).

Note

TLS Rx offload related notes:

  • TLS Rx offload supports up to 64K concurrent connections

  • TLS Rx offload for IPv6 is not supported as it may cause unexpected behavior

  • TLS Rx offload requires OpenSSL 3.0.2 or higher and kTLS support from the kernel
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 25, 2025.
content here