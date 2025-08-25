Changes and New Features in this Version
Feature/Category
Description
General
No user-facing features or interface modifications have been introduced. Internal data structures within XLIO and VMA have been refined to improve maintainability and alignment with ongoing development efforts.
Important Notes
As of XLIO v3.10, DEBUG-level logs will not be available in the release builds. Alternatively, you can use libxlio-debug.so to obtain those logs. For details on how to use libxlio-debug.so, please refer to Libxlio-debug.so section.
libnl1 is no longer supported. Please use libnl3 instead.
Direct Packet Control Plane (DPCP) provides a unified, flexible interface for programming NVIDIA NICs and comes as part of DOCA-Host. The DPCP version must be v1.1.44 and above. For further details, please see Direct Packet Control Plane (DPCP).
TLS Rx offload related notes:
TLS Rx offload supports up to 64K concurrent connections
TLS Rx offload for IPv6 is not supported as it may cause unexpected behavior
TLS Rx offload requires OpenSSL 3.0.2 or higher and kTLS support from the kernel