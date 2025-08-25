Release Notes Change History

Starting this version, the host driver is part of the NVIDIA DOCA package.

DOCA-OFED is a DOCA-Host profile that includes the same components, drivers, and tools as MLNX_OFED. Installing DOCA-OFED will result with the same file system on the host as MOFED.

For further information, please see NVIDIA MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide .