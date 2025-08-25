XLIO Components

The XLIO library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.

Application Company / Source Type Notes sockperf NVIDIA (Open Source) Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf) NGINX F5 (Open Source) HTTP/S Web Server Version 1.21.4 and Above (https://github.com/nginx/nginx)