NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.51.1
XLIO Extra API

Overview of the XLIO Extra API

The information in this chapter is intended for application developers that want to maximize XLIO performance may use the Extra API and achieve the following:

  • To further lower latencies

  • To increase throughput

  • To gain additional CPU cycles for the application logic

  • To better control XLIO offload capabilities

All socket applications are limited to the given Socket API interface functions.

The XLIO Extra API enables XLIO to open a new set of functions which allow the application developer to add code which utilizes zero copy receive function calls and low-level packet filtering by inspecting the incoming packet headers or packet payload at a very early stage in the processing.

XLIO is designed as a dynamically linked user-space library. As such, the XLIO Extra API has been designed to allow the user to dynamically load XLIO and to detect at runtime if the additional functionality described here is available or not. The application is still able to run over the general socket library without XLIO loaded as it did previously, or can use an application flag to decide which API to use: Socket API or XLIO Extra API.

The XLIO Extra APIs are provided as a header with the XLIO binary rpm. The application developer needs to include this header file in his application code.

After installing the XLIO RPM on the target host, the XLIO Extra APIs header file is located in the following link:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#include "/usr/include/mellanox/xlio_extra.h"

The xlio_extra.h provides detailed information about the various functions and structures, and instructions on how to use them.

An example using the XLIO Extra API can be seen in the udp_lat source code. Follow the ‘--xliozcopyread’ flag for the zero copy recvfrom logic.

A specific example for using the TCP zero copy extra API can be seen under extra_api_tests/tcp_zcopy_cb.

Using XLIO Extra API

During runtime, use the xlio_get_api() function to check if XLIO is loaded in your application and if XLIO Extra API is accessible.

If the function returns with NULL, either XLIO is not loaded with the application, or the XLIO Extra API is not compatible with the header function used for compiling your application. NULL will be the typical return value when running the application on native OS without XLIO loaded. On success the function returns a valid api() pointer and NULL on failure.

Any non-NULL return value is a xlio_api_t type structure pointer that holds pointers to the specific XLIO Extra API function calls which are needed for the application to use. Available functions can be checked using special bit mask field as cap_mask.

It is recommended to call xlio_get_api()once on startup, and to use the returned pointer throughout the life of the process.

There is no need to ‘release’ this pointer in any way.

Creating Sockets as Offloaded or Non-Offloaded

Creates sockets on pthread tid as off-loaded/non-offloaded. This does not affect existing sockets. Offloaded sockets are still subject to libxlio.conf rules.

Usually combined with the XLIO_OFFLOADED_SOCKETS parameter.

Syntax:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int (*thread_offload)(int offload, pthread_t tid);

Return value:

  • 0 on success

  • error code on failure

Where:

  • offload

    • Description – Offload property

    • Value – 1 for offloaded, 0 for not-offloaded

  • tid

    • Description – thread ID

Zero Copy recvfrom()

Note

This API will be deprecated in the next XLIO release.

Zero-copy recvfrom implementation. This function attempts to receive a packet without doing data copy.

Syntax:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int (*recvfrom_zcopy)(int s, void *buf, size_t len, int *flags, struct sockaddr *from, socklen_t *fromlen);

Where:

Parameter Name

Description

Values

s

Socket file descriptor

buf

Buffer to fill with received data or pointers to data (see below).

flags

Pointer to flags (see below).

Usual flags to recvmsg(), and MSG_XLIO_

ZCOPY_FORCE

from

If not NULL, is set to the source address (same as recvfrom)

fromlen

If not NULL, is set to the source address size (same as recvfrom).

The flags parameter can contain the usual flags to recvmsg(), and also the MSG_XLIO_ZCOPY_FORCE flag. If the latter is not set, the function reverts to data copy (i.e., zero-copy cannot be performed). If zero-copy is performed, the flag MSG_XLIO_ZCOPY is set upon exit.

If zero copy is performed (MSG_XLIO_ZCOPY flag is returned), the buffer is filled with a xlio_recvfrom_zcopy_packets_t structure holding as much fragments as `len' allows. The total size of all fragments is returned. Otherwise, the buffer is filled with actual data, and its size is returned (same as recvfrom()).

If the return value is positive, data copy has been performed. If the return value is zero, no data has been received.

Freeing Zero Copied Packet Buffers

Note

This API will be deprecated in the next XLIO release.

Frees a packet received by "recvfrom_zcopy()" or held by "receive callback".

Syntax:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int (*recvfrom_zcopy_free_packets)(int s, struct xlio_recvfrom_zcopy_packet_t  *pkts , size_t count);

Where:

  • s – socket from which the packet was received

  • pkts – array of packet identifiers

  • count – number of packets in the array

Return value:

  • 0 on success, -1 on failure

  • errno is set to:

    • EINVAL – not a offloaded socket

    • ENOENT – the packet was not received from 's'.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SocketXtreme API

Note

This API will be deprecated in the next XLIO release.

The XLIO SocketXtreme API has been developed to optimize the data path of the socket API, while preserving the familiar standard socket API for control operations, such as select(), poll(), epoll_wait(), recv(), recvfrom(), recvmsg(), read(), and readv().

The XLIO SocketXtreme API enhances application performance in the following ways:

  1. Reduced Context Switching: The lightweight library call to socketxtreme_poll(...) eliminates the need for traditional methods like `poll()`, `select()`, `epoll()`, and similar interfaces, as well as subsequent read(), recv(), recvmsg(), and other socket-related system calls. It achieves asynchronous I/O for both data reception (RX) and data transmission (TX) by concurrently polling multiple sockets on the same ring (more information about rings is provided in subsequent sections).

  2. Comprehensive Data Handling: The socketxtreme_poll function provides the user application with detailed data in the form of the struct xlio_socketxtreme_completion_t. This structure, elaborated upon below, equips the application to effectively manage the status of sockets associated with the ring file descriptor and process the data received through these sockets.

Usage

Verify SocketXtreme support

To employ the XLIO extra API and the SocketXtreme interface, follow these steps:

1. Obtain the XLIO API using the `xlio_get_api` function.

2. Verify the `XLIO_MAGICNUMBER` to ensure compatibility.

3. Verify the XLIO capabilities, as demonstrated below.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Replace the socket file descriptor with alternative identifier

XLIO introduces the capability to substitute a socket file descriptor with user-defined data. To utilize this feature, XLIO provides a new setsockopt option, as illustrated in the example below.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
uint64 t user_data = (uintptr_t)user_ptr;
int re = xlio_api->setsockopt (socket_ fd, SOL_SOCKET, SO_XLIO_USER_DATA ,
											&user_data , sizeof (user_data));
if	( re != 0)	{
			printf ("Failed to set socket user data for sock %d: re %d, errno %d\n", socket_ fd, re, errno);
	goto fail;
}


Get ring file descriptors(s) from socket file descriptor

The ring file descriptor(s) will be required as arguments to socktxtreme_poll.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int ring_fds[2];
int num_rings;
 
hum_rings = xlio_api->get socket rings_ fds (socket_ fd, ring_ fds, 2);
if	(num_rinqs < 0) 
		{printf ("Failed to get ring FDs for socket errno %d: rc %d, errno %d\n",
				socket_ fd, num_rings, for socket errno);
}

Parameter/Return value

Description

num_rings

The actual number of rings returned by the function. If the number is -1 the function failed check the errno

ring_fds

An array of integers to be filled upon success

num_ring_fds

The maximal number of ring descriptors to fill


Poll ring fd

The ring file descriptor(s) will be required as arguments to socktxtreme_poll.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Packet Filter Callback API

The packet filter logic allows developers to inspect and dynamically decide whether to keep or drop incoming packets. The user's packet filtering callback follows this prototype:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
typedef xlio_recv_callback_retval_t (*xlio_recv_callback_t) (int fd, size_t
sz_iov, struct iovec iov[], struct xlio_info_t *xlio_info, void *context);

To register this callback function with XLIO, use the register_recv_callback() function provided by the XLIO Extra API. If you wish to unregister the callback, simply set the function pointer to NULL.

XLIO invokes this callback to notify the application about new incoming packets. This happens after XLIO processes the IP and UDP/TCP headers, but before the packets are added to the socket's receive queue.

The context of the callback is always that of one of the user's application threads that have previously called one of the following socket APIs: select(), poll(), epoll_wait(), recv(), recvfrom(), recvmsg(), read(), or readv().

fd

File descriptor of the socket to which this packet refers.

iov

iovector structure array pointer holding the packet received, data buffer pointers, and the size of each buffer.

iov sz

Size of the iov array.

xlio info

Additional information on the packet and socket.

context

User-defined value provided during callback registration for each socket.

Note

The application is allowed to invoke all Socket APIs from within the callback context. However, it's important to note that depending on how the application behaves in this context, packet loss may occur. In cases where the callback behavior is extremely rapid and non-blocking, it's less likely to lead to packet loss.

Regarding the parameters "iov" and "xlio_info," it's crucial to understand that their validity is limited to the duration of the callback context. If you intend to work with zero-copy logic and require these structures for later use, it's advisable to make copies of them before exiting the callback context.

Dump fd Statistics using XLIO Logger

Dumps statistics for fd number using log_level log level.

Syntax:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int (*dump_fd_stats) (int fd, int log_level);

Parameters:

Parameter

Description

fd

fd to dump, 0 for all open fds.

log_level

log_level dumping level corresponding vlog_levels_t enum (vlogger.h):

VLOG_NONE = -1

VLOG_PANIC = 0

VLOG_ERROR = 1

VLOG_WARNING = 2

VLOG_INFO =3

VLOG_DETAILS = 4

VLOG_DEBUG = 5

VLOG_FUNC = VLOG_FINE = 6

VLOG_FUNC_ALL = VLOG_FINER = 7

VLOG_ALL = 8

For output example see section Monitoring – the xlio_stats Utility . Return values: 0 on success, -1 on failure

"Dummy Send" to Improve Low Message Rate Latency

The “Dummy Send” feature gives the application developer the capability to send dummy packets in order to warm up the CPU caches on XLIO send path, hence minimizing any cache misses and improving latency. The dummy packets reaches the hardware NIC and then is dropped.

The application developer is responsible for sending the dummy packets by setting the XLIO_SND_FLAGS_DUMMY bit in the flags parameter of send(), sendto(), sendmsg(), and sendmmsg() sockets API.

Parameters:

Parameter

Description

XLIO_SND_FLAGS_DUMMY

Indicates a dummy packet

Same as the original APIs for offloaded sockets. Otherwise, -1 is returned and errno is set to EINVAL.Return values:

Usage example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void dummyWait(Timer waitDuration, Timer dummySendCycleDuration) { Timer now = Timer::now(); Timer endTime = now + waitDuration; Timer nextDummySendTime = now + dummySendCycleDuration; for ( ; now < endTime ; now = Timer::now()) { if (now >= nextDummySendTime) { send(fd, buf, len, XLIO_SND_FLAGS_DUMMY); nextDummySendTime += dummySendCycleDuration; } } }

This sample code consistently sends dummy packets every DummysendCycleDuration using the XLIO extra API while the total time does not exceed waitDuration.

Note

It is recommended not to send more than 50k dummy packets per second.

Verifying “Dummy Send” Capability in HW

In order to verify “Dummy Send” capability in the hardware, run XLIO with DEBUG trace level.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
XLIO_TRACELEVEL=DEBUG LD_PRELOAD=<path to libxlio.so> <command line>

Look in the printout for “HW Dummy send support for QP = [0|1]”.

For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Pid: 3832 Tid: 3832 XLIO DEBUG: qpm[0x2097310]:121:configure() Creating QP of transport type 'ETH' on ibv device 'mlx5_0' [0x201e460] on port 1 Pid: 3832 Tid: 3832 XLIO DEBUG: qpm[0x2097310]:137:configure() HW Dummy send support for QP = 1 Pid: 3832 Tid: 3832 XLIO DEBUG: cqm[0x203a460]:269:cq_mgr() Created CQ as Tx with fd[25] and of size 3000 elements (ibv_cq_hndl=0x20a0000)


“Dummy Packets” Statistics

Run xlio_stats tool to view the total amount of dummy-packets sent.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
xlio_stats –p <pid> -v 3

The number of dummy messages sent will appear under the relevant fd. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
====================================================== Fd=[20] - UDP, Blocked, MC Loop Enabled - Local Address = [0.0.0.0:56732] Tx Offload: 128 / 9413 / 0 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/drops/errors] Tx Dummy messages : 87798 Rx Offload: 128 / 9413 / 0 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/eagains/errors] Rx byte: cur 0 / max 14 / dropped 0 / limit 212992 Rx pkt : cur 0 / max 1 / dropped 0 Rx poll: 0 / 9411 (100.00%) [miss/hit] ======================================================


Control the Library

This function allows to communicate with library using extendable protocol

based on struct cmshdr.

Syntax:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int (*ioctl) (void *cmsg_hdr, size_t cmsg_len);

Parameters:

Parameter

Description

cmsg_hdr

The address of the ancillary data.

cmsg_len

The length of the ancillary data is passed in cmsg_hdr. Note that if multiple ancillary data sections are being passed, this length should reflect the total length of ancillary data sections

The cmsg_hdr parameter points to the ancillary data. This cmsg_hdr pointer points to the following structure (C/C++ example shown) that describes the ancillary data.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct cmsghdr {
    size_t   cmsg_len;       /* data byte count includes hdr */
    int      cmsg_level;     /* originating protocol         */
    int      cmsg_type;      /* protocol-specific type       */
    /* followed by u_char    cmsg_data[]; */
   };

Ancillary data is a sequence of cmsghdr structures with appended data. The sequence of cmsghdr structures should never be accessed directly. Instead, use only the following macros: CMSG_ALIGN, CMSG_SPACE, CMSG_DATA, CMSG_LEN.

Guidelines:

  • The cmsg_len should be set to the length of the cmsghdr plus the length of all ancillary data that follows immediately after the cmsghdr. This is represented by the commented out cmsg_data field.

  • The cmsg_level should be set to the option level (for example, SOL_SOCKET).

  • The cmsg_type should be set to the option name (for example, CMSG_XLIO_IOCTL_USER_ALLOC).

Supported commands:

Command

Description

CMSG_XLIO_IOCTL_USER_ALLOC

Use user defined function to allocate global pools

CMSG_XLIO_IOCTL_USER_ALLOC

Filed size

Description

uint8_t

control flags

uintptr_t

pointer to memory allocation function

uintptr_t

pointer to memory free function

Control Flags

Copy
Copied!
            

            
enum {
    IOCTL_USER_ALLOC_TX = (1 << 0),
    IOCTL_USER_ALLOC_RX = (1 << 1),
    IOCTL_USER_ALLOC_TX_ZC = (1 << 2)
};

Usage Example

In this example, the application uses CMSG_XLIO_IOCTL_USER_ALLOC command.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#include <sys/socket.h>
#include <sys/types.h>
#include <netinet/in.h>
#include <netdb.h>
#include <stdio.h>
#include <string.h>
#include <stdlib.h>
#include <unistd.h>
#include <errno.h>
#include <arpa/inet.h>
#include <mellanox/xlio_extra.h>
void * my_alloc(size_t sz_bytes)
{
        void *m_data_block = NULL;
        long page_size = sysconf(_SC_PAGESIZE);
        if (page_size > 0) {
                    sz_bytes = (sz_bytes + page_size - 1) & (~page_size - 1);
                    int ret = posix_memalign(&m_data_block, page_size, sz_bytes);
                    if (!ret) {
                               return NULL;
                    }
        }
        return m_data_block;
}
void my_free(void *ptr)
{
        free(ptr);
}
int main(int argc, char *argv[])
{
    int sockfd = 0, n = 0;
    char recvBuff[1024];
    struct sockaddr_in serv_addr;
    if(argc != 2)
    {
        printf("\n Usage: %s <ip of server> \n",argv[0]);
        return 1;
    }
#pragma pack(push, 1)
    struct {
    uint8_t flags;
    void* (*alloc_func)(size_t);
    void (*free_func)(void *);
    } data;
#pragma pack( pop )
    struct cmsghdr *cmsg;
    char cbuf[CMSG_SPACE(sizeof(data))];
    errno = 0;
    cmsg = (struct cmsghdr *)cbuf;
    cmsg->cmsg_level = SOL_SOCKET;
    cmsg->cmsg_type = CMSG_XLIO_IOCTL_USER_ALLOC;
    cmsg->cmsg_len = CMSG_LEN(sizeof(data));
    data.flags = 0x03;
    data.alloc_func = my_alloc;
    data.free_func = my_free;
    memcpy(CMSG_DATA(cmsg), &data, sizeof(data));
 
    struct xlio_api_t *extra_api;
    extra_api = xlio_get_api();
    printf("extra_api=%p\n", extra_api);
 
    int rc = 0;
    if (extra_api) rc = extra_api->ioctl(cmsg, cmsg->cmsg_len);
    printf("extra_api->ioctl() rc=%d\n");
    memset(recvBuff, '0',sizeof(recvBuff));
    if((sockfd = socket(AF_INET, SOCK_STREAM, 0)) < 0)
    {
        printf("\n Error : Could not create socket \n");
        return 1;
    }
 
    memset(&serv_addr, '0', sizeof(serv_addr));
 
    serv_addr.sin_family = AF_INET;
    serv_addr.sin_port = htons(5000);
 
    if(inet_pton(AF_INET, argv[1], &serv_addr.sin_addr)<=0)
    {
        printf("\n inet_pton error occured\n");
        return 1;
    }
    if( connect(sockfd, (struct sockaddr *)&serv_addr, sizeof(serv_addr)) < 0)
    {
       printf("\n Error : Connect Failed \n");
       return 1;
    }
 
    while ( (n = read(sockfd, recvBuff, sizeof(recvBuff)-1)) > 0)
    {
        recvBuff[n] = 0;
        if(fputs(recvBuff, stdout) == EOF)
        {
            printf("\n Error : Fputs error\n");
        }
    }
 
    if(n < 0)
    {
        printf("\n Read error \n");
    }
 
    return 0;
}

XLIO Socket API

General Information

XLIO Socket API is an event-based API for the high-performance scenarios. This is a non-standard API and requires the application to be integrated explicitly.

XLIO Socket API triggers a callback immediately when a respective event happens. This reduces latency and simplifies handling of the events. The API also allows to avoid events aggregation if they turn out to be unnecessary.

There are two ways to call the API:

  1. Direct function calls: The prototypes are declared in <mellanox/xlio.h>. This approach requires explicit linkage with XLIO static library.

  2. Indirect function calls by the pointers which are provided by xlio_get_api(). The prototypes are declared in <mellanox/xlio_extra.h>.

Common types are defined in <mellanox/xlio_types.h>, which is included implicitly by the above headers.

Current limitations:

  • Only TCP sockets are supported.

  • Only polling mode is supported.

  • No listen sockets support.

For a sample application, please refer to tests/extra_api/xlio_socket_api.c within the XLIO sources.

Global Initialization

XLIO Socket API requires explicit global initialization before using any other functions. The initialization is a heavy process and is expected to be performed in advance.

Types definitions

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct xlio_init_attr {
    unsigned flags;
    xlio_memory_cb_t memory_cb;
    /* Optional external user allocator for XLIO buffers. */
    void *(*memory_alloc)(size_t);
    void (*memory_free)(void *);
};

Where

Field

Description

flags

Global flags. Currently unused

memory_cb

An optional callback called when XLIO allocates memory for data buffers. Zerocopy RX buffers points to such memory only. User can use this information to prepare the allocated memory for further processing of the zerocopy RX data

memory_alloc, memory_free

An optional external allocator to be used for the data buffers. The external allocator and memory_cb are orthogonal and may be used together

Syntax

Global initialization

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int xlio_init_ex(const struct xlio_init_attr *attr);

Where

Argument

Description

attr

Global attributes

Return value

Returns 0 on success. On error, -1 is returned, and errno is set to indicate the error.

Note

User should finalize XLIO library with xlio_exit() when it is no longer needed. Usually, this is done during the termination phase. Both XLIO Socket API and intercepted POSIX API may not be used after the finalization.

Syntax

Global finalization

Copy
Copied!
            

            
xlio_exit();


XLIO Polling Groups

An XLIO polling group is a collection of XLIO sockets and their internal auxiliary objects. An XLIO polling group is represented by the opaque xlio_poll_group_t type.

Note

Polling groups do not share objects. Thus, object migration between groups is not supported.

Operations with different polling groups do not overlap, except for unlikely protected access to global pools. Therefore, multiple polling groups can work in parallel without serialization.

Operations with the same polling group must be serialized.

Polling groups are not bound to CPU/thread. It is allowed to use a single polling group on multiple CPUs if serialization is guaranteed. For example, this approach can be used for a polling group migration implementation.

Recommendations:

  • Polling groups are expected to be long-lived objects.

  • It is expected to use polling group per CPU/thread and probably a small number of extra groups.

  • Each polling group creates HW objects per utilized network interface. Minimizing the number of utilized network interfaces per group will improve HW resources utilization.

A major part of the XLIO activities is done in the context of xlio_poll_group_poll() call. Therefore, this function should be called frequently enough to reduce latency and avoid runtime issues such as timeouts and TCP retransmissions.

Flags definitions

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#define XLIO_GROUP_FLAG_SAFE 0x1
#define XLIO_GROUP_FLAG_DIRTY 0x2

Where

Flag

Description

XLIO_GROUP_FLAG_SAFE

Relaxes thread-safety requirements: allows to call a send operation concurrently with the polling group operations. However, all the group operations and socket creation/destruction still must be serialized. Concurrent send operations still must be serialized. This flag has a runtime cost and is expected to be used for performance non-critical sockets

XLIO_GROUP_FLAG_DIRTY

Requests the group to track dirty sockets. Required for xlio_poll_group_flush() to function

Types definitions

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct xlio_poll_group_attr {
    unsigned flags;
    void (*socket_event_cb)(xlio_socket_t, uintptr_t userdata_sq, int event, int value);
    void (*socket_comp_cb)(xlio_socket_t, uintptr_t userdata_sq, uintptr_t userdata_op);
    void (*socket_rx_cb)(xlio_socket_t, uintptr_t userdata_sq, void *data, size_t len,
                         struct xlio_buf *buf);
};

Where

Field

Description

flags

Polling group flags

socket_event_cb

Mandatory callback for socket events

socket_comp_cb

Completion callback for zerocopy send operations

socket_rx_cb

Callback for RX data delivery

Syntax

Creating XLIO polling group

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int xlio_poll_group_create(const struct xlio_poll_group_attr *attr, xlio_poll_group_t *group_out);

Where

Argument

Description

attr

Polling group attributes

group_out

On success, the created polling group is saved there

Return value

Returns 0 on success. On error, -1 is returned, and errno is set to indicate the error.

Syntax

XLIO polling group destruction

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int xlio_poll_group_destroy(xlio_poll_group_t group);

Where

Argument

Description

group

XLIO polling group

Return value

Returns 0 on success. On error, -1 is returned, and errno is set to indicate the error.

Syntax

Polling

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void xlio_poll_group_poll(xlio_poll_group_t group);

Where

Argument

Description

group

XLIO polling group


XLIO Sockets

XLIO socket is similar to the POSIX socket, except it has a separate non-overlapping API. An XLIO socket is represented by the opaque xlio_socket_t type.

XLIO sockets have the following properties:

  • Always non-blocking.

  • No partial write support. Either all the data is accepted, or the call fails.

Types definitions

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct xlio_socket_attr {
    unsigned flags;
    int domain; /* AF_INET or AF_INET6 */
    xlio_poll_group_t group;
    uintptr_t userdata_sq;
};

Where

Field

Description

flags

Socket flags, currently unused

domain

Address family: either AF_INET or AF_INET6

group

XLIO polling group

userdata_sq

Opaque per-socket userdata

Syntax

XLIO socket creation

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int xlio_socket_create(const struct xlio_socket_attr *attr, xlio_socket_t *sock_out);

Where

Argument

Description

attr

Socket attributes

sock_out

On success, the created socket object is saved there

Return value

Returns 0 on success. On error, -1 is returned, and errno is set to indicate the error.

Syntax

XLIO socket destruction

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int xlio_socket_destroy(xlio_socket_t sock);

Where

Argument

Description

sock

XLIO socket object.

Return value

Returns 0 on success. On error, -1 is returned, and errno is set to indicate the error.

Syntax

Connect XLIO socket

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int xlio_socket_connect(xlio_socket_t sock, const struct sockaddr *to, socklen_t tolen);

Where

Argument

Description

sock

XLIO socket object

to

Remote address to connect to

tolen

Length of the address object

Return value

Returns 0 on success. On error, -1 is returned, and errno is set to indicate the error. Asynchronous connect is a success, therefore, EINPROGRESS and EAGAIN errors are not possible. The result of an asynchronous connect is delivered with the socket event callback. Subsequent xlio_socket_connect() calls are ignored and their return code is undefined.

xlio_socket_setsockopt() and xlio_socket_bind() duplicate setsockopt(2) and bind(2) functionality respectively.

Syntax

setsockopt and bind

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int xlio_socket_setsockopt(xlio_socket_t sock, int level, int optname, const void *optval,  socklen_t optlen);
int xlio_socket_bind(xlio_socket_t sock, const struct sockaddr *addr, socklen_t addrlen);

XLIO exposes protection domain as ibv_pd object. The protection domain is related to the outgoing device used by the socket. It is expected to have a protection domain per outgoing interface and, as a result, sockets can share the same object depending on the remote IP address configuration.

xlio_socket_pd() should be called after XLIO determines the outgoing device for the socket, which happens in the context of xlio_socket_connect().

The main purpose of the exposed protection domain is to perform memory registration for user’s TX data buffers which will be used in the TX zerocopy path. See ibv_reg_mr(3) and “TX Data Path” for details. See XLIO Socket sample application for an example.

Syntax

Protection domain

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct ibv_pd *xlio_socket_get_pd(xlio_socket_t sock);

Where

Argument

Description

sock

XLIO socket object

Return value

Returns protection domain for the socket on success. On error, NULL is returned. The function fails util xlio_socket_connect() is called for the respective socket.

XLIO Socket Events

The socket event callback is configured per polling group with xlio_poll_group_attr:: socket_event_cb().

Most of the socket events are delivered from xlio_poll_group_poll() context, except for XLIO_SOCKET_EVENT_TERMINATED, which can be triggered from the xlio_socket_destroy() context.

Socket event callback applies the following restrictions on the socket operations:

  • Send operations are allowed only while processing XLIO_SOCKET_EVENT_ESTABLISHED event.

  • xlio_socket_destroy() is not allowed.

Send operation in the callback is allowed only for the XLIO_SOCKET_EVENT_ESTABLISHED event.

Syntax

Socket event callback

Copy
Copied!
            

            
enum {
    /* TCP connection established. */
    XLIO_SOCKET_EVENT_ESTABLISHED = 1,
    /* Socket terminated and no further events are possible. */
    XLIO_SOCKET_EVENT_TERMINATED,
    /* Passive close. */
    XLIO_SOCKET_EVENT_CLOSED,
    /* An error occurred, see the error code value. */
    XLIO_SOCKET_EVENT_ERROR,
};
 
typedef void (*xlio_socket_event_cb_t)(xlio_socket_t sock, uintptr_t userdata_sq, int event, int value);

Where

Argument

Description

sock

XLIO socket object

userdata_sq

Opaque user data which is defined during socket creation

event

Represents the event

value

Holds a POSIX error code for the XLIO_SOCKET_EVENT_ERROR event. Should be ignored for other events

Possible error codes for the XLIO_SOCKET_EVENT_ERROR event:

  • ECONNABORTED - connection aborted by the local side

  • ECONNRESET - connection reset by the remote side

  • ECONNREFUSED - connection refused by the remote side during TCP handshake

  • ETIMEDOUT - connection timed out due to keepalive, user timeout option or TCP handshake timeout

TX Data Path

TX path performs data aggregation until user requests a flush. This allows to avoid data aggregation on the user level and explicitly control sending of more optimal big packets. There are 3 ways to flush sockets:

  • Polling group level flush with xlio_poll_group_flush()

  • Socket level flush with xlio_socket_flush()

  • Socket level flush with XLIO_ SEND_FLAG_FLUSH flag in a send operation

It is recommended to use only group level flush for polling groups with XLIO_GROUP_FLAG_DIRTY flag. And use socket level flush for sockets from a group without the flag.

Nagle algorithm remains effective for the XLIO sockets, however, it is recommended to use explicit flush mechanism and disable Nagle algorithm with either TCP_NODELAY option or XLIO_TCP_NODELAY parameter.

By default, send operations are zerocopy. The memory with data must be registered in advance in the XLIO protection domain. See xlio_socket_get_pd() and ibv_reg_mr(3).

XLIO_SEND_FLAG_INLINE flag forces XLIO to copy data to its internal buffers. An inline send operation does not take ownership on the data memory and the respective buffers may be reused immediately after the call returns. Such an operation ignores xlio_send_attr::mkey and xlio_send_attr::userdata_op fields.

There is no partial write, and the TCP send buffer option does not affect the XLIO sockets. XLIO either queues all the data or returns an error. Errors are not recoverable.

Flags definitions

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#define XLIO_SEND_FLAG_FLUSH  0x1
#define XLIO_SEND_FLAG_INLINE 0x2

Where

Flag

Description

XLIO_SEND_FLAG_FLUSH

Flush all aggregated data as part of the send operation

XLIO_SENF_FLAG_INLINE

Force XLIO to copy the data to its internal buffers

Types definitions

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct xlio_send_attr {
    unsigned flags;
    uint32_t mkey;
    uintptr_t userdata_op;
};

Where

Field

Description

flags

Force XLIO to copy the data to its internal buffers

mkey

Memory registration key (e.g. obtained via ibv_reg_mr(3))

userdata_op

Opaque per-operation userdata

Syntax

Send operation

Copy
Copied!
            

            
int xlio_socket_send(xlio_socket_t sock, void *data, size_t len, struct xlio_send_attr *attr);
int xlio_socket_sendv(xlio_socket_t sock, struct iovec *iov, unsigned iovcnt, struct xlio_send_attr *attr);

Where

Argument

Description

sock

XLIO socket object

data

User pointer to the data to send

len

Length of the data

attr

Send operation attributes

iov

Vectorized data to send

iovcnt

Number of scatter-gather elements in the iov vector

Return value

Returns 0 on success. On error, -1 is returned, and errno is set to indicate the error.

Syntax

Flush operation

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void xlio_socket_flush(xlio_socket_t sock);
void xlio_poll_group_flush(xlio_poll_group_t group);

Where

Argument

Description

sock

XLIO socket object.

group

XLIO polling group object.


TX Data Path – Zerocopy Completions

User can request a completion on individual zerocopy send operations. A completion is requested with a non-zero xlio_send_attr::userdata_op value. Zero value in xlio_send_attr::userdata_op disables the completion for the operation. With the completion, XLIO guarantees the following:

  • The respective data is delivered to the remote side

  • The data is acknowledged by the TCP protocol

  • The memory buffer is not used by XLIO

A completion is generated for an operation rather than a buffer. On a completion, user may reuse the respective memory buffers.

XLIO does not guarantee order of the completions. However, completions are likely generated in the same order as their respective send operations.

User may provide duplicate xlio_send_attr::userdata_op value in multiple send operations and XLIO generates multiple completions with duplicated userdata_op argument respectively.

XLIO_SEND_FLAG_INLINE send operations do not generate completions.

Syntax

Zerocopy completion callback

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void (*socket_comp_cb)(xlio_socket_t sock, uintptr_t userdata_sq, uintptr_t userdata_op);

Where

Argument

Description

sock

XLIO socket object.

userdata_sq

Opaque per-socket userdata.

userdata_op

Opaque per-operation userdata.


RX Data Path

RX payload is delivered with the RX callback and treated as an RX event. There is no data aggregation on the socket layer and data is delivered immediately. However, orthogonal features LRO and GRO can perform aggregation on the lower layers, which can affect latency and data granularity.

RX path is always zerocopy – XLIO provides a pointer to its internal buffer, which is in the user address space. Once the RX buffer is handled, the user is responsible to return the buffer back to XLIO.

The user can use an external allocator and/or notification about RX buffers memory allocation to control the memory area, which is used in the RX path. See “Global initialization” section above for details. If needed, the memory area may be prepared in advance for further handling by the application (e.g. register memory for RDMA operations).

XLIO provides an xlio_buf metadata object which defines xlio_buf::userdata. The field is of uninitialized 8 bytes that can be used by the user during their ownership on the buffer. The user holds ownership on a buffer starting from a respective RX callback and until the buffer is returned back to XLIO.

Syntax

RX data callback

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void (*socket_rx_cb)(xlio_socket_t sock, uintptr_t userdata_sq, void *data, size_t len, struct xlio_buf *buf);

Where

Argument

Description

sock

XLIO socket object

userdata_sq

Opaque per-socket userdata

data

Pointer to the payload which points to an XLIO internal buffer

len

Data length

buf

A buffer metadata object which must be returned back to XLIO

Syntax

Return RX buffer

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void xlio_socket_buf_free(xlio_socket_t sock, struct xlio_buf *buf);
void xlio_poll_group_buf_free(xlio_poll_group_t group, struct xlio_buf *buf);

Where

Argument

Description

sock

XLIO socket object

group

XLIO polling group object

buf

The metadata object to be returned back to XLIO
