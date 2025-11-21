NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.60

The NVIDIA® Accelerated IO (XLIO) software library accelerates TCP and UDP network applications by delivering high bandwidth, low latency, and reduced CPU utilization. Built as a user-space library with a kernel-bypass architecture, XLIO enables direct data transfer between application memory and network adapters for optimal performance.

XLIO provides two APIs to meet different application requirements:

POSIX Socket API – offers zero-cost integration with existing applications. No code changes are required to achieve substantial networking performance improvements; applications can be accelerated simply by preloading the XLIO library.

Ultra Socket API – designed for applications demanding maximum performance. While it requires additional integration effort, it enables advanced capabilities such as true zero-copy data transfers and a simplified, highly optimized data path.

XLIO seamlessly integrates with cryptography-enabled NVIDIA® ConnectX® network adapters and NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs, providing hardware-offloaded Transport Layer Security (TLS) symmetric encryption and decryption. It also leverages hardware acceleration features such as Large Receive Offload (LRO), TCP Segmentation Offload (TSO), and Striding-RQ to further enhance performance for both POSIX and Ultra API users.

XLIO is an open-source project, and we welcome contributions from the community. Please visit us on GitHub and see our Contributing Guide to get started.

Document contents:

The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms and supported CPU architectures for the current XLIO version.

Specification Value Network Adapter Cards NVIDIA Bluefield-3, 200 GbE, Dual Port, 32GB RAM NVIDIA ConnectX-7, 200 GbE, Dual Port NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx, 100GbE, Dual Port Firmware BlueField-3 32.47.1026 ConnectX-7 28.47.1026 ConnectX-6 Dx 22.47.1026 Driver Stack DOCA-Host v3.2.0 doca-libxlio profile doca-roce profile

NOTE : Starting this version, the host driver is part of the NVIDIA DOCA package. For further information, please see NVIDIA MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide . Supported Operating Systems and Kernels Ubuntu 24.04

Ubuntu 22.04

RHEL 8.6

DPU only: CTYUNOS 23.01

CPU Architecture x86_64, Arm (on NVIDIA BlueField-3 and NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hoppera) Minimum memory requirements 1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with XLIO Minimum disk space requirements 1 GB Transport Ethernet

a. NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper is only supported with Ubuntu 22.04.

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to User Manual Revision History.