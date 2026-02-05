Advanced Features

The TLS hardware offload feature accelerates TLS encryption and decryption by leveraging NIC-level crypto capabilities.

A crypto-enabled NIC (see supported adapter list).

Linux distribution with kTLS support. TLS 1.3 HW offload requires OS support for kTLS 1.3 .

A TLS library or application supporting kTLS. Typically OpenSSL. OpenSSL is also used for symmetric-encryption SW fallback. OpenSSL minimum versions used by XLIO: Feature Minimum OpenSSL Version TLS 1.2 / 1.3 TX Offload ≥ 3.0.0 TLS 1.2 RX Offload ≥ 3.0.2 TLS 1.3 RX Offload ≥ 3.2.0 When building OpenSSL, ensure enable-ktls is set.



Enable kTLS in your application as you normally would when using kernel TLS.

XLIO transparently offloads the Linux kTLS API. For kTLS API details, refer to:

TLS HW offload may also be provided implicitly through TLS libraries with kTLS support (e.g., OpenSSL).

XLIO exposes configuration parameters:

XLIO_UTLS_TX – TX offload (enabled by default)

XLIO_UTLS_RX – RX offload (disabled by default)

Enable XLIO_UTLS_RX if receive-side kTLS offload is required.

Note: If TLS HW offload cannot be applied, setsockopt() returns ENOPROTOOPT .

TLS HW offload introduces new statistics counters. Their presence indicates that offload is configured and active.

Use xlio_stats -v3 to view TLS counters for sockets and rings.

Example output:

Copy Copied! ====================================================== Fd=[ 59 ] - TCP, Non-blocked - Local Address = [ 14.212 . 1.34 : 443 ] - Foreign Address = [ 14.212 . 1.57 : 49072 ] Tx Offload: 18511 / 39409 / 0 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/eagains/errors] Rx Offload: 1045354 / 2210387 / 0 / 1 [kilobytes/packets/eagains/errors] Rx byte : cur 0 / max 313 / dropped 0 / limit 0 Rx pkt : cur 0 / max 1 / dropped 0 TLS Offload: version 0303 / cipher 51 / TX On / RX On TLS Tx Offload: 17394 / 39407 [kilobytes/records] TLS Rx Offload: 982755 / 2210381 / 28 / 0 [kilobytes/records/encrypted/mixed] TLS Rx Resyncs: 1 [total] ====================================================== RING_ETH=[ 0 ] Tx Offload: 18519 / 39559 [kilobytes/packets] Rx Offload: 5080 / 39419 [kilobytes/packets] TLS TX Context Setups: 1 TLS RX Context Setups: 1 Interrupts: 39324 / 38656 [requests/received] Moderation: 1024 / 1024 [frames/usec period] ======================================================

TLS Offload (version) - 0303 = TLS 1.2, 0304 = TLS 1.3.

TLS Offload (cipher) - 51 = AES128-GCM, 52 = AES256-GCM.

TLS Offload (TX/RX) - Enabled/disabled state.

TLS Tx Offload (kilobytes) - Offloaded payload size (no headers/overhead).

TLS Tx Offload (records) - Number of TLS records created/queued.

TLS Tx Resyncs - Hardware resynchronizations due to out-of-order sends.

TLS Rx Offload (kilobytes) - TLS payload bytes received.

TLS Rx Offload (records) - Total received TLS records.

TLS Rx Offload (encrypted) - Encrypted records decrypted in software.

TLS Rx Offload (mixed) - Partially decrypted records handled by XLIO.

TLS Rx Resyncs - Hardware resynchronization events.

TLS TX Context Setups - Cumulative count of TX offload contexts (i.e., sockets).

TLS RX Context Setups - Same as above for RX.

Note: Kernel TLS counters do not increment when XLIO provides offload.

The below table lists all the supported offloaded ciphers.