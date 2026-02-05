Advanced Performance Tuning

Turbo mode - Increases CPU core frequency when only portion of the cores is active.

C-states and P-states - Prevent/Allow CPU sleeping on idle - Disabling C/P states may reduce latency but increases system power consumption when the system is idle.

Hyperthreading – there is no right answer if you should have it ON or OFF.

• ON means more CPU to handle other application and Kernel tasks, so the amortized cost will be smaller for each CPU

• OFF means do not share cache with other tasks, so cache utilization may improve