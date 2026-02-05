Bug Fixes in this Version
Internal Ref. Number
Details
4567877
Description: Fixed incorrect configuration path reference -
Keywords: Configuration path
Discovered in Version: 3.50
Fixed in Version: 3.60
4550864
Description: Added
Keywords: TCP nodelay
Discovered in Version: 3.50
Fixed in Version: 3.60
4415379
Description: Fixed TLS RX offload connection failures that could occur when hardware was out of sync and encryption was required.
Keywords: TLS; RX; offload; connection failure
Discovered in Version: 3.50
Fixed in Version: 3.60