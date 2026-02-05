Bug Fixes in this Version

NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.60
4567877

Description: Fixed incorrect configuration path reference - performance.steering_rules.only_mc_l2_rules is now correctly set to performance.steering_rules.udp.only_mc_l2_rules to align with the expected schema structure. Also updated the output to print true/false instead of Enabled/Disabled.

Keywords: Configuration path

Discovered in Version: 3.50

Fixed in Version: 3.60

4550864

Description: Added "minimum": 0 constraint to the byte_threshold field in the TCP nodelay configuration schema to prevent negative values. This ensures the threshold is always a valid non-negative byte count.

Keywords: TCP nodelay

Discovered in Version: 3.50

Fixed in Version: 3.60

4415379

Description: Fixed TLS RX offload connection failures that could occur when hardware was out of sync and encryption was required.

Keywords: TLS; RX; offload; connection failure

Discovered in Version: 3.50

Fixed in Version: 3.60
