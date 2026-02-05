Changes and New Features in this Version
Feature/Category
Description
Unified Configuration Subsystem (BETA)
Introduced a new JSON-based configuration system to simplify setup and improve the out-of-box experience - see XLIO Parameters.
Ultra API Server-Side Support
Added server-side support to the Ultra API for NVMe-TCP acceleration, enabling full functionality including listen and accept operations - see XLIO Ultra API.
Worker Threads Mode
Added a new Worker Threads Mode that enables XLIO to use internal worker threads for parallelized networking operations - see XLIO Execution Modes.
NGINX Dual-Port Support
Added support for dual-port configurations in NGINX deployments.
Obsolete API Removal
The following APIs have been removed:
Obsolete Features Removal
The following legacy features have been removed:
Important Notes
As of XLIO v3.10, DEBUG-level logs will not be available in the release builds. Alternatively, you can use libxlio-debug.so to obtain those logs. For details on how to use libxlio-debug.so, please refer to Libxlio-debug.so section.
libnl1 is no longer supported. Please use libnl3 instead.
Direct Packet Control Plane (DPCP) provides a unified, flexible interface for programming NVIDIA NICs and comes as part of DOCA-Host. The DPCP version must be v1.1.44 and above. For further details, please see Direct Packet Control Plane (DPCP).
TLS Rx offload related notes:
TLS Rx offload supports up to 64K concurrent connections
TLS Rx offload for IPv6 is not supported as it may cause unexpected behavior
TLS Rx offload requires OpenSSL 3.0.2 or higher and kTLS support from the kernel