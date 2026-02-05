Glossary
Acronym
Definition
API
Application Programmer's Interface
CQ
Completion Queue
FD
File Descriptor
GEth
Gigabit Ethernet Hardware Interface
NIC
Network Interface Card
IB
InfiniBand
IGMP
Internet Group Management Protocol
IP
Internet Protocol
OFED
OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution
OS
Operating System
pps
Packets Per Second
QP
Queue Pair
RTT
Route Trip Time
UDP
User Datagram Protocol
usec
microseconds
XLIO
Accelerated IO
WCE
Work Completion Elements
The following table describes typographical conventions used in this document. All terms refer to isolated terms within body text or regular table text unless otherwise mentioned in the Notes column.
Term, Construct, Text Block
Example
Notes
File name, pathname
/opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg
Console session (code)
-> flashClear <CR>
Complete sample line or block. Comprises both input and output. The code can also be shaded.
Linux shell prompt
#
The "#"character stands for the Linux shell prompt.
NVIDIA CLI Guest Mode
Switch >
NVIDIA CLI Guest Mode.
NVIDIA CLI admin mode
Switch #
NVIDIA CLI admin mode
String
< > or []
Strings in angled or square brackets are descriptions of what will actually be shown on the screen. For example, the contents of <your-ip> could be 192.168.1.1.
Management GUI label, item name
New Network, New Environment
Management GUI labels and item names appear in bold, whether or not the name is explicitly displayed (for example, buttons and icons).
User text entered into Manager, e.g., to assign as the name of a logical object
"Env1", "Network1"
Note the quotes. The text entered does not include the quotes.