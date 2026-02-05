Known Issues
The following is a list of general existing limitations and known issues of the various components of XLIO.
Since XLIO has been inherited from Messaging Accelerator (VMA) v9.2.2, some issues point to (VMA).
Internal Ref. Number
Details
4582018
Description: Log messages with the
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Log level; verbosity
Discovered in Version: 3.60
4669942
Description: When a TCP socket
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Error counter
Discovered in Version: 3.60
4547865
Description: Some configuration parameters are not shown in the logs even when they are set to non-default values.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Configuration; default value; logs
Discovered in Version: 3.60
4578243
Description:
Workaround: Set the parameter in the configuration file instead.
Keywords: Inline config; cpu_affinity
Discovered in Version: 3.60
4583806
Description: The inline configuration parser does not properly handle errors caused by unsupported or incorrect syntax.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Inline parser; config
Discovered in Version: 3.60
4647929
Description:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Input validation; cpu_affinity
Discovered in Version: 3.60
4680876
Description: The new configuration system does not support assigning empty string values to parameters using
Setting string parameters such as
Workaround: Set the parameter through the JSON configuration file, or omit it entirely to use the default empty value.
Keywords: Configuration parsing error
Discovered in Version: 3.60
4688788
Description: The configuration subsystem does not support setting
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Acceleration control rules
Discovered in Version: 3.60
4695933
Description: A segmentation fault or potential data corruption may occur under conditions of a high rate of connection establishment and termination, or when delayed packets are received from the same IP and port.
Workaround: Set the environment variable
Keywords: Segfault CPS data corruption
Discovered in Version: 3.60
4503854
Description: IPv6 RX IP fragmentation is not supported by XLIO.
Workaround: Either increase the MTU size on the network path to avoid fragmentation, or configure applications to use smaller packet sizes that fit within the MTU to prevent IP fragmentation.
Keywords: IPv6; fragmentation; fragments; MTU
Discovered in Version: 3.51.1
4023262
Description: XLIO does not support cases where the same IP address is assigned to multiple interfaces, regardless of their state (UP or DOWN). In such scenarios, XLIO will consider only one of the interfaces, which may lead to undefined behavior.
Workaround: Avoid assigning the same IP address to multiple interfaces, regardless of their state (UP or DOWN).
Keywords: Duplicate IP; Multiple Interfaces; UP/DOWN
Discovered in Version: 3.50.3
-
Description: NGINX running with the
Workaround: Disable NGINX daemon mode by adding the following directive to the NGINX configuration file:
Keywords: NGINX; daemon mode
Discovered in Version: 3.40.2
4213696
Description: A kernel crash occurs when running high-performance XLIO workloads on the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper. The crash is due to a threshold bug in the ARM SMMU upstream kernel, causing system instability.
Workaround: Follow the steps below.
Keywords: GH200; kernel; patch; Ubuntu 22.04
Discovered in Version: 3.40.2
4219402
Description: TCP traffic may hang during retransmission when attempting to split a packet.
Workaround: Enable XLIO_TX_WRE_BATCHING=1 to avoid hangs.
Keywords: TCP hang; retransmission; split
Discovered in Version: 3.40.2
4238452
Description: TCP traffic may hang on a Tx only blocking socket.
Workaround: Use a non-blocking socket to avoid potential hangs during transmission.
Keywords: TCP hang; blocking socket
Discovered in Version: 3.40.2
4213201
Description: XLIO send queue corruption occurs under high connection load.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: send queue corruption
Discovered in Version: 3.40.2
3823191
Description: In scenarios with high transmission congestion and a large number of connections, if the application sends more data into the socket than the hardware can transmit, the overall throughput may fall below the maximum wire speed.
Workaround: Ensure data transfer stays within the hardware's bandwidth capacity to prevent Tx drops.
Keywords: Wire speed; TX congestion; high connection scale
Discovered in Version: 3.40.2
3795997
Description: When the aggregated data to be sent exceeds the TCP send window, XLIO will postpone the transmission (Tx operation) until all previously sent data is acknowledged by the remote side.
Workaround: Increase the TCP receive window size on the remote side.
Keywords: TSO; quick ack; delayed ack; TCP window
Discovered in Version: 3.31.2
3865579
Description: For small packets, up to 205 bytes, the removal of the BlueFlame feature from XLIO causes latency degradation. Expect up to a 400 ns increase in latency.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: latency, blue flame
Discovered in Version: 3.30.5
3654779
Description: In the current state of the library, the TCP keep-alive feature is partially supported.
The known limitations are:1. The keep-alive internal parameters are as follows:a. TCP_KEEPINTVL - 75,000ms or 75 seconds (1:15 minutes)b. TCP_KEEPCNT - 9 (probes to send before timeout)2. The following setsockopt options are unsupported:a. setsockopt(sock, IPPROTO_TCP, TCP_KEEPINTVL, &interval, sizeof(interval)); - Change the intervals between the keep-alive probes not operationalb. setsockopt(sock, IPPROTO_TCP, TCP_KEEPCNT, &retries, sizeof(retries)); - Change the number of probes not operational3. The following system configurations are disregarded:`sysctl -w net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_intvl=60``sysctl -w net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_probes=3`4. The contents of the following files are disregarded:/proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_keepalive_intvl/proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_keepalive_probes
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: keep-alive, TCP_KEEPALIVE
Discovered in Version: 3.10
3440429
Description: XLIO fails to create RFS rule and prints the following error:
This happens when a new socket allocates the same fd as a socket in cleanup process.
Workaround: Set XLIO_TCP_ABORT_ON_CLOSE=1 to lower the chances of such a scenario to take place.
Keywords: RFS; steering failure error
Discovered in Version: 3.0.2
2970828
Description: XLIO ignores all signals except SIGINT signal, occasionally resulting in blocked IO calls.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signal; SIGINT; IO
Discovered in Version: 2.1.4
3204491
Description: Note the following limitations when working with setsockopt for UDP multicast socket.
1. Setting either IP_DROP_MEMBERSHIP or IP_DROP_SOURCE_MEMBERSHIP reverts IP_MULTICAST_LOOP=0 to 1.2. Only the first multicast group will be offloaded by XLIO using IP_ADD_SOURCE_MEMBERSHIP or MCAST_JOIN_SOURCE_GROUP. The rest of the groups will be handled by the Kernel.3. Binding to a specific IP (not any_address) after setting multicast setsockopt options will result in binding to any_address instead.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: multicast; setsockopt; bind
Discovered in Version: 2.1.4
3217617
Description: When XLIO binds to any IP, resource allocation is required for each IP per port. This action may take up to several seconds with a limit of 64K steerings per family.
Workaround: To avoid this scenario, bind a socket to a specific IP instead.
Keywords: Bind to any IP; resource allocation
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
3190147
Description: TCP User Timeout options are not supported with select(); pselect(); poll(); ppoll(); __poll_chk(); and __ppoll_chk.
Workaround: Application may use epoll instead.
Keywords: TCP; user timeout; select; poll; ppoll
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
3217629
Description: iperf3 usage of longjmp operation in the signal handler results in abandoning previous thread context, leaving the state of internal objects in an undefined state.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: iperf3; signal handler termination
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
3231754/3208316
Description: Traffic over IPv6 link-local addresses is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IPv6; link-local
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
3231768
Description: IPv6 Flow Labels are not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IPv6 flow labels
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
3231781
Description: The following IPv6 multicast socket options are not supported:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IPV6_MULTICAST_LOOP; MCAST_BLOCK_SOURCE; MCAST_UNBLOCK_SOURCE; socket; IPv6
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
3232106
Description: SO_MAX_PACING_RATE socket option is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SO_MAX_PACING_RATE; socket
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
3136901
Description: If a multi-threaded application calls exit() syscall while other threads call socket API concurrently, this can lead to a race between XLIO library destructor and intercepted socket API or in rare cases to a segmentation fault.
Workaround: It is recommended to finish running threads before process termination. Alternatively, avoid calling socket API concurrently with exit() syscall.
Keywords: multithreaded applications
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
2667588
Description: XLIO conf file does not support IPv6 (see XLIO Parameters).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: xlio.conf; IPv6
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
N/A
Description: Socket API breaks for closed UDP sockets when using XLIO_NGINX_UDP_POOL_SIZE != 0, as the socket is not entirely closed. Socket operations will not fail after the socket is closed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: UDP; pool
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
1542628
Description: Device memory programming is not supported on VMs that lack Blue Flame support.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MEMIC, Device Memory, Virtual Machine, Blue flame
Discovered in Version: 1.0.6
—
Description: If XLIO runs when XLIO_HANDLE_SIGINTR is enabled, an error message might be written upon exiting.
Workaround: Ignore the error message, or run XLIO with XLIO_HANDLE_SIGINTR disabled.
Keywords: XLIO_HANDLE_SIGINTR, error message
Discovered in Version: 1.0.6
965237
Description: The following sockets APIs are directed to the OS and are not offloaded by XLIO:
· int socketpair(int domain, int type, int protocol, int sv[2]);
· int dup(int oldfd);
· int dup2(int oldfd, int newfd);
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: sockets, socketpair, dup, dup2
965227
Description: Multicast (MC) loopback within a process is not supported by XLIO:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Multicast, Loopback
1011005
Description: XLIO SELECT option supports up to 200 sockets in TCP.
Workaround: Use ePoll that supports up to 6000 sockets.
Keywords: SockPerf
977899
Description: An unsuccessful trial to connect to a local interface, is reported by XLIO as Connection timeout rather than Connection refused.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Verification
1019085
Description: Poll is limited with the number of sockets.
Workaround: Use ePoll for large number of sockets (tested up to 6000)
Keywords: Poll, ePoll
—
Description: The following XLIO_PANIC will be displayed when there are not enough open files defined on the server:
Workaround: Verify that the number of max open FDs (File Descriptors) in the system (ulimit -n) is twice as number of needed sockets. XLIO internal logic requires one additional FD per offloaded socket.
Keywords: XLIO_PANIC while opening large number of sockets
—
Description: When a XLIO -enabled application is running, there are several cases when it does not exit as expected pressing CTRL-C.
Workaround: Enable SIGINT handling in XLIO, by using:
Keywords: The XLIO application does not exit when you press CTRL-C.
—
Description: XLIO does not support network interface changes during runtime
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Dynamic network interface changes
—
Description: XLIO behavior of epoll EPOLLET (Edge Triggered) and EPOLLOUT flags with TCP sockets differs between OS and XLIO.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: XLIO behavior of epoll EPOLLET (Edge Triggered) and EPOLLOUT flags with TCP sockets
—
Description: XLIO does not close connections located on the same node (sends FIN to peers) when its own process is terminated.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: XLIO connection
—
Description: XLIO is not closed (sends FIN to peers) when its own process is terminated when the /etc/init.d/XLIO is stopped.
Workaround: Launch /etc/init.d/XLIO start
Keywords: XLIO connection
—
Description: When a non-offloaded process joins the same MC address as another XLIO process on the same machine, the non-offloaded process does not get any traffic.
Workaround: Run both processes with XLIO
Keywords: MC traffic with XLIO process and non XLIO process on the same machine
—
Description: Occasionally, epoll with EPOLLONESHOT does not function properly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: epoll with EPOLLONESHOT
—
Description: Occasionally, when running UDP SFNT-STREAM client with poll muxer flag, the client-side ends with an expected error:
This only occurs with poll flag
Workaround: Set a higher acknowledgment waiting time value in the sfnt-stream.
Keywords: SFNT-STREAM UDP with poll muxer flag ends with an error on client-side
—
Description: Occasionally, SFNT-STREAM UDP client hangs when running multiple times.
Workaround: Set a higher acknowledgment waiting time value in the sfnt-stream.
Keywords: SFNT-STREAM UDP client hanging issue
—
Description: Ethernet loopback functions only if both sides are either off-loaded or not-offloaded.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Ethernet loopback is not functional between the XLIO and the OS
—
Description: The following error may occur when running netperf TCP tests with XLIO:
Workaround: Use netperf 2.6.0
Keywords: Error when running netperf 2.4.4 with XLIO
—
Description: Occasionally, a packet is not sent if the socket is closed immediately after send() (also for blocking socket)
Workaround: Wait several seconds after send() before closing the socket
Keywords: A packet is not sent if the socket is closed immediately after send()
—
Description: It can take for XLIO more time than the OS to return from an iomux call if all sockets in this iomux are empty sockets
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Iomux call with empty sockets
—
Description: Sharing of HW resources between the different working threads might cause lock contentions which can affect performance.
Workaround: Use different ring allocation logic.
Keywords: Issues with performance with some multi-threaded applications
—
Description: XLIO does not support broadcast traffic.
Workaround: Use libxlio.conf to pass broadcast through OS
Keywords: No support for direct broadcast
—
Description: Directing XLIO to access non-valid memory area will cause a segmentation fault.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: There is no non-valid pointer handling in XLIO
—
Description: XLIO allocates resources on the first connect/send operation, which might take up to several tens of milliseconds.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: First connect/send operation might take more time than expected
—
Description: Calling select upon shutdown of socket will return “ready to write” instead of timeout.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Calling select() after shutdown (write) returns socket ready to write, while select() is expected to return timeout
—
Description: XLIO does not raise sigpipe in connection shutdown.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: XLIO does not raise sigpipe
—
Description: XLIO polls the CQ for packets; if no packets are available in the socket layer, it takes longer.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: When there are no packets in the socket, it takes longer to return from the read call
—
Description: Select with more than 1024 sockets is not supported
Workaround: Compile XLIO with SELECT_BIG_SETSIZE defined.
Keywords: 1024 sockets
—
Description: Possible performance degradation running NGINX QUIC.
Workaround: Use XLIO_CQ_MODERATION_ENABLE=0.
Keywords: QUIC, NGINX, XLIO_CQ_MODERATION_ENABLE