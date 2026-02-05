On This Page
Monitoring, Debugging, and Troubleshooting
Networking applications open various types of sockets.
The XLIO library holds the following counters:
Per socket state and performance counters
Internal performance counters which accumulate information for select(), poll() and epoll_wait() usage by the whole application. An additional performance counter logs the CPU usage of XLIO during select(), poll(), or epoll_wait() calls. XLIO calculates this counter only if XLIO_CPU_USAGE_STATS parameter is enabled, otherwise this counter is not in use and displays the default value as zero.
XLIO internal CQ performance counters
XLIO internal RING performance counters
XLIO internal Buffer Pool performance counters
Use the included xlio_stats utility to view the per-socket information and performance counters during runtime.
Note: For TCP connections, xlio_stats shows only offloaded traffic, and not "os traffic."
Usage:
#xlio_stats [-p pid] [-k directory] [-v view] [-d details] [-i interval]
The following table lists the basic and additional xlio_stats utility options.
Parameter Name
Description
Values
-p, --pid
<pid>
Shows XLIO statistics for a process with pid: <pid>.
-k, --directory
<directory>
Sets shared memory directory path to <directory>
-n, --name
<application>
Shows XLIO statistics for application: <application>
-f, --find_pid
Finds PID and shows statistics for the XLIO instance running (default).
-F, --forbid_clean
When you set this flag to inactive, shared objects (files) are not removed.
-i, --interval
<n>
Prints a report every <n> seconds.
Default: 1 sec
-c, --cycles
<n>
Do <n> report print cycles and exit, use 0 value for infinite.
Default: 0
-v, --view
<1|2|3|4|5>
Sets the view type:
1. Shows the runtime basic performance counters (default).
2. Shows extra performance counters.
3. Shows additional application runtime configuration information.
4. Shows multicast group membership information.
5. Shows netstat like view of all sockets.
6. Show entity context statistics
-d, --details
<1|2>
Sets the details mode:
1. Show totals (default).
2. Show deltas.
-S, --fd_dump
<fd> [<level>]
Dumps statistics for fd number <fd> using log level <level>. Use 0 value for all open fds.
-z, --zero
Zero counters.
-l, --log_level
<level>
Sets the XLIO log level to <level> (1 <= level <= 7).
-D, --details_level
<level>
Sets the XLIO log detail level to <level> (0 <= level <= 3).
-s, --sockets
<list|range>
Logs only sockets that match <list> or <range> format: 4-16 or 1,9 (or combination).
-V, --version
Prints the version number.
-h, --help
Prints a help message.
Examples
The following sections contain examples of the xlio_stats utility.
Example 1
Description
The following example demonstrates basic use of the xlio_stats utility.
Command Line
#xlio_stats –p <pid>
If there is only a single process running over XLIO, it is not necessary to use the –p option, since xlio_stats will automatically recognize the process.
Output
If no process with a suitable pid is running over the XLIO, the output is:
xliostat: Failed to identify process...
If an appropriate process was found, the output is:
fd ------------ total offloaded ------------- ----- total os ------
pkt Kbyte eagain error poll% pkt Kbyte error
14 Rx:
140479898
274374
0
0
100.0
0
0
0
Tx:
140479902
274502
0
0
0
0
0
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Output Analysis
A single socket with user fd=14 was created
Received 140479898 packets, 274374 Kilobytes via the socket
Transmitted 140479898 packets, 274374 Kilobytes via the socket
All the traffic was offloaded. No packets were transmitted or received via the OS.
There were no missed Rx polls (see XLIO_RX_POLL). This implies that the receiving thread did not enter a blocked state, and therefore there was no context switch to hurt latency.
There are no transmission or reception errors on this socket
Example 2
Description
xlio_stats presents not only cumulative statistics, but also enables you to view deltas of XLIO counter updates. This example demonstrates the use of the "deltas" mode.
Command Line
#xlio_stats –p <pid> -d
2
Output
fd --------------- offloaded ---------------- ---------- os ----------
pkt/s Kbyte/s eagain/s error/s poll% pkt/s Kbyte/s error/s
15 Rx:
15186
29
0
0
0.0
0
0
0
Tx:
15186
29
0
0
0
0
0
19 Rx:
15186
29
0
0
0.0
0
0
0
Tx:
15186
29
0
0
0
0
0
23 Rx:
0
0
0
0
0.0
15185
22
0
Tx:
0
0
0
0
15185
22
0
select() Rx Ready:
15185/
30372 [os/offload]
Timeouts:
0 Errors:
0 Poll:
100.00% Polling CPU:
70%
Output Analysis
Three sockets were created (fds: 15, 19, and 23)
Received 15186 packets, 29 Kilobytes during the last second via fds: 15 and 19
Transmitted 15186 packets, 29 Kbytes during the last second via fds: 15 and 19
Not all the traffic was offloaded, as fd 23: 15185 packets, 22 KBytes were transmitted and received via the OS. This means that fd 23 was used for unicast traffic.
No transmission or reception errors were detected on any socket
The application used select for I/O multiplexing
45557 packets were placed in socket ready queues (over the course of the last second): 30372 of them offloaded (15186 via fd 15 and 15186 via fd 19), and 15185 were received via the OS (through fd 23)
There were no missed Select polls (see XLIO_SELECT_POLL). This implies that the receiving thread did not enter a blocked state. Thus, there was no context switch to hurt latency.
The CPU usage in the select call is 70%
You can use this information to calculate the division of CPU usage between XLIO and the application. For example when the CPU usage is 100%, 70% is used by XLIO for polling the hardware, and the remaining 30% is used for processing the data by the application.
Example 3
Description
This example presents the most detailed xlio_stats output.
Command Line
#xlio_stats –p <pid> -v
3 –d
2
Output
======================================================
Fd=[
14]
- Blocked, MC Loop Enabled
- Bound IF = [
0.0.
0.0:
11111]
- Member of = [
224.7.
7.7]
Rx Offload:
1128530 /
786133 /
0 /
0 [kilobytes/packets/eagains/errors]
Rx
byte: cur
1470 / max
23520 / dropped/s
0 / limit
16777216
Rx pkt : cur
1 / max
16 / dropped/s
0
Rx poll:
10 /
276077 (
100.00%) [miss/hit]
======================================================
Fd=[
29]
- TCP, Blocked
- Local Address = [[
2003::
30]:
11112]
- Foreign Address = [[
2003::
20]:
29386]
Tx Offload:
27932 /
2043030 /
0 /
0 [kilobytes/packets/eagains/errors]
Rx Offload:
27932 /
2043030 /
0 /
0 [kilobytes/packets/eagains/errors]
Rx
byte: cur
0 / max
14 / dropped
0 / limit
0
Rx pkt : cur
0 / max
1 / dropped
0
Rx RQ Strides:
2043035 /
1 [total/max-per-packet]
Rx poll:
1 /
2043029 (
100.00%) [miss/hit]
========================================================
CQ=[
0]
SW RX Packets dropped:
0
HW RX Packets dropped:
0
Packets queue len:
0
Drained max:
511
Buffer pool size:
500
======================================================
======================================================
RING_ETH=[
0]
Rx Offload:
1192953 /
786133 [kilobytes/packets]
Interrupts:
786137 /
78613 [requests/received]
Moderation:
10 /
181 [frame count/usec period]
======================================================
======================================================
BUFFER_POOL(RX)=[
0]
Size:
168000
No buffers error:
0
======================================================
BUFFER_POOL(TX)=[
1]
Size:
199488
No buffers error:
0
======================================================
GLOBAL
Pending sockets:
0
Destructed TCP sockets:
4144
Destructed UDP sockets:
0
======================================================
Output Analysis
A single socket with user fd=14 was created
The socket is a member of multicast group: 224.7.7.7
Received 786133 packets, 1128530 Kilobytes via the socket during the last second
No transmitted data
All the traffic was offloaded. No packets were transmitted or received via the OS
There were almost no missed Rx polls (see XLIO_RX_POLL)
There were no transmission or reception errors on this socket
The sockets receive buffer size is 16777216 Bytes
There were no dropped packets caused by the socket receive buffer limit (see XLIO_RX_BYTES_MIN)
Currently, one packet of 1470 Bytes is located in the socket receive queue
The maximum number of packets ever located, simultaneously, in the sockets receive queue is 16
No software RX packets were dropped by the CQ. These packet drops occur because the packets cannot be processed successfully or due to errors in processing the CQE.
No hardware RX packets were dropped by the NIC. These packet drops occur due to missing RX buffers in the RQ.
No packets in the CQ ready queue (packets which were drained from the CQ and are waiting to be processed by the upper layers)
The maximum number of packets drained from the CQ during a single drain cycle is 511 (see XLIO_CQ_DRAIN_WCE_MAX)
The RING_ETH received 786133 packets during this period
The RING_ETH received 1192953 kilo bytes during this period. This includes headers bytes.
786137 interrupts were requested by the ring during this period
78613 interrupts were intercepted by the ring during this period
The moderation engine was set to trigger an interrupt for every 10 packets and with maximum time of 181 usecs
There were no retransmissions
The current available buffers in the RX pool is 168000
The current available buffers in the TX pool is 199488
There were no buffer requests that failed (no buffer errors)
There were no sockets pending for destruction
There were 4144 TCP sockets destructed
Example 4
Description
This example demonstrates how you can get multicast group membership information via xlio_stats.
Command Line
#xlio_stats –p <pid> -v
4
Output
XLIO Group Membership Information
Group fd number
------------------------------
[
224.4.
1.3]
15
[
224.4.
1.2]
19
Example 5
Description
This is an example of the “netstat like” view of xlio_stats (-v 5).
Output
Proto Offloaded Local Address Foreign Address State Inode PID
udp Yes
0.0.
0.0:
44522
0.0.
0.0:*
733679757
1576
tcp Yes
0.0.
0.0:
11111
0.0.
0.0:* LISTEN
733679919
1618
Output Analysis
Two processes are running XLIO
PID 1576 has one UDP socket bounded to all interfaces on port 44522
PID 1618 has one TCP listener socket bounded to all interfaces on port 11111
Example 6
Description
This is an example of a log of socket performance counters along with an explanation of the results (using XLIO_STATS_FILE parameter).
Output
XLIO: [fd=
10] Tx Offload:
455 /
233020 /
0 [kilobytes/packets/errors]
XLIO: [fd=
10] Tx OS info:
0 /
0 /
0 [kilobytes/packets/errors]
XLIO: [fd=
10] Rx Offload:
455 /
233020 /
0 [kilobytes/packets/errors]
XLIO: [fd=
10] Rx OS info:
0 /
0 /
0 [kilobytes/packets/errors]
XLIO: [fd=
10] Rx
byte: max
200 / dropped
0 (
0.00%) / limit
2000000
XLIO: [fd=
10] Rx pkt : max
1 / dropped
0 (
0.00%)
XLIO: [fd=
10] Rx poll:
0 /
233020 (
100.00%) [miss/hit]
Output Analysis
No transmission or reception errors occurred on this socket (user fd=10).
All the traffic was offloaded. No packets were transmitted or received via the OS.
There were practically no missed Rx polls (see XLIO_RX_POLL and XLIO_SELECT_POLL). This implies that the receiving thread did not enter a blocked state. Thus, there was no context switch to hurt latency.
There were no dropped packets caused by the socket receive buffer limit (see XLIO_RX_BYTES_MIN). A single socket with user fd=14 was created.
Example 7
Description
This is an example of xlio_stats fd dump utility of established TCP socket using log level = info.
Command Line
#xlio_stats –-fd_dump
17 info
Output
XLIO INFO : ============ DUMPING FD
17 STATISTICS ============
XLIO INFO : ==================== SOCKET FD ===================
XLIO INFO : Fd number :
17
XLIO INFO : Bind info :
22.0.
0.4:
58795
XLIO INFO : Connection info :
22.0.
0.3:
6666
XLIO INFO : Protocol : PROTO_TCP
XLIO INFO : Is closed :
false
XLIO INFO : Is blocking :
true
XLIO INFO : Rx reuse buffer pending :
false
XLIO INFO : Rx reuse buffer postponed :
false
XLIO INFO : Is offloaded :
true
XLIO INFO : Tx Offload :
12374 /
905105 /
0 /
0 [kilobytes/packets/drops/errors]
XLIO INFO : Rx Offload :
12374 /
905104 /
0 /
0 [kilobytes/packets/eagains/errors]
XLIO INFO : Rx
byte : max
14 / dropped
0 (
0.00%) / limit
0
XLIO INFO : Rx pkt : max
1 / dropped
0 (
0.00%)
XLIO INFO : Rx poll :
0 /
905109 (
100.00%) [miss/hit]
XLIO INFO : Socket state : TCP_SOCK_CONNECTED_RDWR
XLIO INFO : Connection state : TCP_CONN_CONNECTED
XLIO INFO : Receive buffer : m_rcvbuff_current
0, m_rcvbuff_max
87380, m_rcvbuff_non_tcp_recved
0
XLIO INFO : Rx lists size : m_rx_pkt_ready_list
0, m_rx_ctl_packets_list
0, m_rx_ctl_reuse_list
0
XLIO INFO : PCB state : ESTABLISHED
XLIO INFO : PCB flags :
0x140
XLIO INFO : Segment size : mss
1460, advtsd_mss
1460
XLIO INFO : Window scaling : ENABLED, rcv_scale
7, snd_scale
7
XLIO INFO : Receive window : rcv_wnd
87380 (
682), rcv_ann_wnd
87240 (
681), rcv_wnd_max
87380 (
682), rcv_wnd_max_desired
87380 (
682)
XLIO INFO : Send window : snd_wnd
87168 (
681), snd_wnd_max
8388480 (
65535)
XLIO INFO : Congestion : cwnd
1662014
XLIO INFO : Receiver data : rcv_nxt
12678090, rcv_ann_right_edge
12765330
XLIO INFO : Sender data : snd_nxt
12678080, snd_wl1
12678076, snd_wl2
12678066
XLIO INFO : Send buffer : snd_buf
255986, max_snd_buff
256000
XLIO INFO : Retransmission : rtime
0, rto
3, nrtx
0
XLIO INFO : RTT variables : rttest
38, rtseq
12678066
XLIO INFO : First unsent : NULL
XLIO INFO : First unacked : seqno
12678066, len
14, seqno + len
12678080
XLIO INFO : Last unacked : seqno
12678066, len
14, seqno + len
12678080
XLIO INFO : Acknowledge : lastack
12678066
XLIO INFO : ==================================================
XLIO INFO : ==================================================
Output Analysis
Fd 17 is a descriptor of established TCP socket (22.0.0.4:58795 -> 22.0.0.3:6666)
Fd 17 is offloaded by XLIO
The current usage of the receive buffer is 0 bytes, while the max possible is 87380
The connection (PCB) flags are TF_WND_SCALE and TF_NODELAY (PCB0x140)
Window scaling is enabled, receive and send scales equal 7
Congestion windows equal 1662014
Unsent queue is empty
There is a single packet of 14 bytes in the un-acked queue (seqno 12678066)
The last acknowledge sequence number is 12678066
Example 8
Description
This is an example of xlio_stats dump=route utility to dump internal routing caches of an XLIO process.
Command Line
#xlio_stats –-dump=route
Output of xlio_stats
xliostat: stats
for application: sockperf with pid:
3080863
xliostat: Dumping Routing information to XLIO using log level = INFO ...
Output of XLIO Process
XLIO INFO : rtm:
142:dump_tbl() Routing table IPv4:
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst:
default gw:
10.210.
12.1 dev: eno1 src:
10.210.
12.30 table: main scope
0 type
1 index
2
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst:
11.4.
0.0/
16 dev: ens3f0np0 src:
11.4.
3.17 table: main scope
253 type
1 index
8
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst:
11.4.
3.17/
32 dev: ens3f0np0 src:
11.4.
3.17 table:
255 scope
254 type
2 index
8
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst:
127.0.
0.1/
32 dev: lo src:
127.0.
0.1 table:
255 scope
254 type
2 index
1
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst:
127.255.
255.255/
32 dev: lo src:
127.0.
0.1 table:
255 scope
253 type
3 index
1
XLIO INFO : rtm:
135:operator()() Total:
5 active and
0 deleted entries.
XLIO INFO : rtm:
144:dump_tbl()
XLIO INFO : rtm:
145:dump_tbl() Routing table IPv6:
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst: [::
1]/
128 dev: lo table: main scope
0 type
1 index
1
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst: [
2003::]/
96 dev: ens3f0np0 table: main scope
0 type
1 index
8
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst: [fd12:
3456:789a:
1:
0:8c0:eb89:8f66]/
128 dev: ens3f0np0 table:
255 scope
0 type
2 index
8
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst: [ff15::
212:e434:5b0c:7c76]/
128 dev: ens3f0np0 table:
255 scope
0 type
1 index
8
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst: [ff00::]/
8 dev: ens3f1np1 table:
255 scope
0 type
5 index
9
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst: [ff00::]/
8 dev: ens3f1np1 table:
255 scope
0 type
5 index
9
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst: [fe80::]/
64 dev: ens3f1np1 table: main scope
0 type
1 index
9
XLIO INFO : rtm:
131:operator()() dst: [fe80::d3b7:54fd:5ba8:f8f6]/
128 dev: ens3f1np1 table:
255 scope
0 type
2 index
9
XLIO INFO : rtm:
135:operator()() Total:
8 active and
1 deleted entries.
XLIO INFO : rtm:
148:dump_tbl()
XLIO INFO : rtm:
149:dump_tbl() Routing table lookup stats:
31 /
0 [hit/miss]
XLIO INFO : rtm:
151:dump_tbl() Routing table update stats:
1511 /
1509 /
0 [
new/del/unhandled]
Output Analysis
First section is IPv4 routing
Second section is IPv6 routing
First IPv4 entry is default gateway at address 10.210.12.1 with outging device eno1
First IPv6 entry is IPv6 loopback with lo as outgoing device
Second IPv6 entry is subnet 2003::/96 with outgoing device ens3f0np0
Second IPv6 entry is from main table
Worker Threads Mode - Entity Context Statistics
Command Line
#xlio_stats –p <pid> –v6
Output
===================================================================================================
Entity | CPUTime | Job Queue | Sockets | RSS
Context | Idle | PollHit | JobProc | Max | Avg | Total | Added | Removed | Delta | Childs
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
0 |
5% |
50% |
45% |
333 |
2 |
597 |
598 |
1 |
597 |
1
1 |
9% |
48% |
43% |
536 |
3 |
617 |
617 |
0 |
617 |
1
Column Descriptions
Column
Description
Entity Context
The index of the entity context (Each entity context is assigned with a worker thread)
CPU Time
Percentage of time the worker thread (of the related entity context) spends in each section - Not affected in Totals mode (-d 1)
Idle
Idle cycles (No work to do)
PollHit
Polling RX/TX and processing RX packets
JobProc
Job queue and TX packets processing
Job Queue
The state of the job queue
Max
Maximum job queue size observed since startup - Not affected in Deltas mode (-d 2)
Avg
Average job queue size (total jobs / polling cycles with jobs)
Sockets
Sockets that belong to the entity context
Total
Current number of sockets managed by this entity context - Not affected in Deltas mode (-d 2)
Added
Number of sockets added to the entity context
Removed
Number of sockets removed from the entity context
Delta
Net socket change (Added - Removed)
RSS Childs
Number of RSS child listen sockets managed by this context
Interpreting the Statistics
CPU Time Distribution
High Idle %: Worker thread may be underutilized or waiting for work
High PollHit %: Actively processing network traffic
High JobProc %: Spending significant time on job processing
Balanced distribution with low idle: Indicates healthy workload distribution
Job Queue Metrics
High Max values: May indicate job queue pressure during peak load
High Avg values: Consistent job queue pressure
Low values: Good job processing performance
Socket Management
Total: Shows current socket load distribution across contexts
Delta: Positive values indicate growing socket count
Uneven distribution: May suggest load balancing issues
XLIO can print a report in case of insufficient memory for internal buffer pools.
To enable the option set XLIO_PRINT_REPORT=1. The report is printed when the application exits normally and XLIO is terminated. Moreover, the report is printed only if insufficient memory was detected.
Sample report:
XLIO INFO : XLIO detected insufficient memory. Increasing XLIO_MEMORY_LIMIT can improve performance.
XLIO INFO : Buffer pool 0x1fe2550 (Rx):
XLIO INFO : Buffers: 16 created, 16 free
XLIO INFO : Memory consumption: 128 MB (8 MB per buffer)
XLIO INFO : Requests: 6211 unsatisfied buffer requests
XLIO INFO : Buffer pool 0x1fe2770 (Tx):
XLIO INFO : Buffers: 16384 created, 16384 free
XLIO INFO : Memory consumption: 25 MB (1600 per buffer)
XLIO INFO : Requests: 0 unsatisfied buffer requests
Unsatisfied buffer requests: Occurs when buffers are requested from the pool but the pool is unable to fulfil the request due to a memory outage.
XLIO Logs
Use the XLIO logs in order to trace XLIO operations. XLIO logs can be controlled by the XLIO_TRACELEVEL variable. This variable's default value is 3, meaning that the only logs obtained are those with severity of PANIC, ERROR, and WARNING.
You can increase the XLIO_TRACELEVEL variable value up to 6 (as described in XLIO Parameters to see more information about each thread's operation. Use the XLIO_LOG_DETAILS=3 to add a time stamp to each log line. This can help to check the time difference between different events written to the log.
Use the XLIO_LOG_FILE=/tmp/my_file.log to save the daily events. It is recommended to check these logs for any XLIO WARNINGs and errors. Refer to the Troubleshooting section to help resolve the different issues in the log.
XLIO will replace a single '%d' appearing in the log file name with the pid of the process loaded with XLIO. This can help in running multiple instances of XLIO each with its own log file name.
When XLIO_LOG_COLORS is enabled, XLIO uses a color scheme when logging: Red for errors and warnings, and dim for low level debugs.
Use the XLIO_HANDLE_SIGSEGV to print a backtrace if a segmentation fault occurs.
Ethernet Counters
Look at the Ethernet counters (by using the ifconfig command) to understand whether the traffic is passing through the kernel or through the XLIO (Rx and Tx).
tcpdump
For tcpdump to capture offloaded traffic, please follow instructions in Offloaded Traffic Sniffer - NVIDIA Docs.
NIC Counters
Look at the NIC counters to monitor HW interface level packets received and sent, drops, errors, and other useful information.
ls /sys/
class/net/eth2/statistics/
Peer notification service handles TCP half-open connections where one side discovers the connection was lost but the other side still see it as active.
The peer-notification daemon is started at system initialization or manually under super user permissions.
The daemon collects information about TCP connections from all the running XLIO processes. Upon XLIO process termination (identified as causing TCP half open connection) the daemon notifies the peers (by sending Reset packets) in order to let them delete the TCP connections on their side.
This section lists problems that can occur when using XLIO, and describes solutions for these problems.
High Log Level
XLIO: WARNING: *************************************************************** XLIO: WARNING: *XLIO is currently configured with high log level* XLIO: WARNING: *Application performance will decrease in
thislog level!* XLIO: WARNING: *This log level is recommended
fordebugging purposes only* XLIO: WARNING: ***************************************************************
This warning message indicates that you are using XLIO with a high log level.
The XLIO_TRACELEVEL variable value is set to 4 or more, which is good for troubleshooting but not for live runs or performance measurements.
Solution: Set XLIO_TRACELEVEL to its default value 3.
2. On running an application with XLIO, the following error is reported:
ERROR: ld.so: object
'libxlio.so' from LD_PRELOAD cannot be preloaded: ignored.
Solution: Check that libxlio is properly installed, and that libxlio.so is located in /usr/lib (or in /usr/lib64, for 64-bit machines).
3. On attempting to install libxlio rpm, the following error is reported:
#rpm –ivh libxlio-w.x.y-z.rpm
error: can't create transaction lock
Solution: Install the rpm with privileged user (root).
4. The following warning is reported:
XLIO: WARNING: **********************************************************
XLIO: WARNING: Your current max locked memory is:
33554432. Please change it to unlimited.
XLIO: WARNING: Set
this user's
default to `ulimit -l unlimited`.
XLIO: WARNING: Read more about
this issue in the XLIO's User Manual.
XLIO: WARNING: **********************************************************
Solution: When working with root, increase the maximum locked memory to 'unlimited' by using the following command:
#ulimit -l unlimited
When working as a non-privileged user, ask your administrator to increase the maximum locked memory to unlimited.
5. Lack of huge page resources in the system. The following warning is reported:
XLIO WARNING: ************************************************************
XLIO WARNING: NO IMMEDIATE ACTION NEEDED!
XLIO WARNING: Not enough suitable hugepages to allocate
2097152 kB.
XLIO WARNING: Allocation will be done with regular pages.
XLIO WARNING: To avoid
this message, either increase number of hugepages
XLIO WARNING: or
switch to a different memory allocation type:
XLIO WARNING: XLIO_MEM_ALLOC_TYPE=ANON
XLIO INFO : Hugepages info:
XLIO INFO :
1048576 kB : total=
0 free=
0
XLIO INFO :
2048 kB : total=
0 free=
0
XLIO WARNING: ************************************************************
This warning message means that you are using XLIO with huge page memory allocation enabled (XLIO_MEM_ALLOC_TYPE=HUGE), but not enough huge page resources are available in the system. XLIO will use regular pages instead.
If you want XLIO to take full advantage of the performance benefits of huge pages, restart the application after adding more huge page resources to your system or try to free unused huge page shared memory segments with the script below.
echo
1000000000 > /proc/sys/kernel/shmmax
echo
800 > /proc/sys/vm/nr_hugepages
If you are running multiple instances of your application loaded with XLIO, you will probably need to increase the values used in the above example.
Check that your host machine has enough free memory after allocating the huge page resources for XLIO. Low system memory resources may cause your system to hang.
Use "ipcs -m" and "ipcrm -m shmid" to check and clean unused shared memory segments.
Use the following script to release XLIO unused huge page resources:
for shmid in `ipcs -m | grep
0x00000000 | awk
'{print $2}'`;
do echo
'Clearing' $shmid; ipcrm -m $shmid;
done;
6. Wrong ARP resolution when multiple ports are on the same network.
When two (or more) ports are configured on the same network (e.g. 192.168.1.1/24 and 192.168.1.2/24) XLIO will only detect the MAC address of one of the interfaces. This will result in incorrect ARP resolution.
This is due to the way Linux handles ARP responses in this configuration. By default, Linux returns the same MAC address for both IPs. This behavior is called “ARP Flux”.
To fix this, it is required to change some of the interface’s settings:
$ sysctl -w net.ipv4.conf.[DEVICE].arp_announce=
1
$ sysctl -w net.ipv4.conf.[DEVICE].arp_ignore=
2
$ sysctl -w net.ipv4.conf.[DEVICE].rp_filter=
0
To verify the issue is resolved, clear the ARP tables on a different server that is on the same network and use the arping utility to verify that each IP reports its own MAC address correctly:
$ ip -s neigh flush all # clear the arp table on the remote server
$ arping -b -I ens3f1
192.168.
1.1
ARPING
192.168.
1.1 from
192.168.
1.5 ens3f0
Unicast reply from
192.168.
1.1 [
24:8A:
07:9A:
16:0A]
0.548ms
$ arping -b -I ens3f1
192.168.
1.2
ARPING
192.168.
1.2 from
192.168.
1.5 ens3f0
Unicast reply from
192.168.
1.2 [
24:8A:
07:9A:
16:1A]
0.548ms
7. XLIO process cannot establish connection with daemon (xliod) in Microsoft hypervisor environment.
When working with Microsoft Hypervisor, XLIO daemon must be enabled in order to submit Traffic Control (TC) rules which will offload the traffic to the TAP device in case of plug-out events.
The following warning is reported during XLIO startup:
XLIO WARNING: ***********************************************************
XLIO WARNING: * Can not establish connection with the daemon (xliod). *
XLIO WARNING: * UDP/TCP connections are likely to be limited. *
XLIO WARNING: ***********************************************************
The following warning is reported during any connection establishment/termination:
XLIO WARNING: ring_tap[
0x1efc910]:
135:attach_flow() Add TC rule failed with error=-
19
To fix this, run “xliod” as root.
8. Device memory programming is not supported on VMs that lack Blue Flame support.
XLIO will explicitly disable Device Memory capability if it detects Blue Flame support is missing on the node on which user application was launched using XLIO. The following warning message will appear:
XLIO WARNING: Device
Memory functionality is not used on devices w/o Blue Flame support.