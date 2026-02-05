On This Page
Uninstalling XLIO
If you are about to install a new DOCA-host version, the old XLIO version will be automatically uninstalled as part of this process (followed by a new XLIO version installation). Please refer to Installing via Dedicated Packages for installing NVIDIA drivers command details.
If you are about to uninstall the DOCA-host, XLIO will be automatically uninstalled as part of this process for doca-libxlio profile.
When using doca-roce profile, should also do manual XLIO uninstallation.
If you are about to manually uninstall XLIO packages, please run the following:
For RPM packages:
#rpm -e libxlio-utils #rpm -e libxlio-devel #rpm -e libxlio
For DEB packages:
#dpkg -r libxlio-utils #dpkg -r libxlio-dev #dpkg -r libxlio
When you uninstall XLIO, the libxlio.conf configuration file is saved with the existing configuration. The path of the saved path is displayed immediately after the uninstallation is complete.