#!/usr/bin/env python3 import os from functools import reduce import json import mappings # available in the repo at:src/core/config/mappings.py def migrate_to_json(): config = {} for key, env_var in mappings.config_mapping: if os.getenv(env_var): reduce(lambda d, k: d.setdefault(k, {}), keys[:- 1 ], config)[keys[- 1 ]] = os.getenv(env_var) return config if __name__ == "__main__" : config = migrate_to_json() if config: print(json.dumps(config, indent= 2 )) else : print( "No legacy configuration found to migrate" )