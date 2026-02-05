On This Page
XLIO - Configuration Migration Guide
This guide helps you migrate from the legacy XLIO environment variable configuration to the new structured configuration system.
Why Migrate?
The new configuration system introduces key improvements:
Type Safety: Compile-time and runtime type checking
Validation: Schema-driven parameter validation
Structure: Hierarchical organization of related parameters
Flexibility: Multiple configuration sources with priority ordering
Documentation: Built-in parameter descriptions and constraints
Migration Strategy
Phase
Description
1
Enable the new system alongside the legacy configuration (backward compatible).
2
Convert critical parameters to the new format.
3
Migrate remaining parameters and mark legacy variables as deprecated.
4
Complete migration and remove legacy usage.
Step 1: Enable the New Configuration System
export XLIO_USE_NEW_CONFIG=
1
Step 2: Convert Existing Settings
Use the following mapping table to translate legacy environment variables to the new structured configuration paths.
Core Settings
Legacy Variable
New Configuration Path
Type
Example
integer
4294967296
boolean
true/false
boolean
true/false
Network Protocol Settings
Legacy Variable
New Configuration Path
Type
Example
boolean
true/false
boolean
true/false
boolean
true/false
integer
1460
Performance Settings
Legacy Variable
New Configuration Path
Type
Example
string
"ring_per_interface"
integer
200000
integer
10
Hardware Features
Legacy Variable
New Configuration Path
Type
Example
string
"disable"
boolean
true/false
boolean
true/false
Monitoring and Logging
Legacy Variable
New Configuration Path
Type
Example
string
"info"
string
"/var/log/xlio.log"
integer
1
boolean
true/false
string
"/tmp/stats.log"
string
"/tmp/xlio"
Application-Specific Settings
Legacy Variable
New Configuration Path
Type
Example
integer
Worker count
boolean
true/false
Example 1: Basic TCP Configuration
(Before) Legacy
export XLIO_TCP_NODELAY=
1
export XLIO_TCP_QUICKACK=
1
export XLIO_LOG_LEVEL=
3
export XLIO_LOG_FILE=
"/var/log/xlio.log"
(After) New System
export XLIO_USE_NEW_CONFIG=
1
Using JSON file (
/etc/libxlio_config.json):
{
"network": {
"protocols": {
"tcp": {
"nodelay": {
"enable":
true },
"quickack":
true
}
}
},
"monitor": {
"log": {
"level":
"info",
"file_path":
"/var/log/xlio.log"
}
}
}
Or Inline Config:
export XLIO_INLINE_CONFIG=
"network.protocols.tcp.nodelay.enable=true, network.protocols.tcp.quickack=true, monitor.log.level=info, monitor.log.file_path=/var/log/xlio.log"
Example 2: Performance Tuning
(Before) Legacy
export XLIO_RING_ALLOCATION_LOGIC=
1
export XLIO_RING_TX_NUM=
32
export XLIO_TX_BUFS=
100000
export XLIO_CQ_DRAIN_INTERVAL=
5
(After) New System
export XLIO_USE_NEW_CONFIG=
1
Using JSON file (
/etc/libxlio_config.json):
{
"performance": {
"rings": {
"tx": {
"allocation_logic":
"per_ip_address",
"max_count":
32
}
},
"buffers": {
"tx": {
"global_array_size":
100000
}
},
"completion_queue": {
"rx_drain_rate_nsec":
500000000
}
}
}
Or Inline Config:
export XLIO_INLINE_CONFIG=
"performance.rings.allocation_logic=ring_per_ip, performance.rings.tx.max_count=32, performance.buffers.tx.global_array_size=100000, performance.cq.rx_drain_rate=5"
Example 3: Nginx Optimization
Legacy
export XLIO_NGINX_WORKERS_NUM=
8
export XLIO_DISTRIBUTE_CQ=
1
export XLIO_TCP_NODELAY=
1
New System
export XLIO_USE_NEW_CONFIG=
1
Using JSON file (
/etc/libxlio_config.json):
{
"applications": {
"nginx": {
"workers_num":
8,
"distribute_cq":
true
}
},
"network": {
"protocols": {
"tcp": {
"nodelay": {
"enable":
true
}
}
}
}
}
Or Inline Config:
export XLIO_INLINE_CONFIG=
"applications.nginx.workers_num=8, applications.nginx.distribute_cq=true, network.protocols.tcp.nodelay.enable=true"
JSON Generator Script
Run the following script while legacy environment variables are still set:
#!/usr/bin/env python3
import os
from functools
import reduce
import json
import mappings # available in the repo at:src/core/config/mappings.py
def migrate_to_json():
config = {}
for key, env_var in mappings.config_mapping:
if os.getenv(env_var):
reduce(lambda d, k: d.setdefault(k, {}), keys[:-
1], config)[keys[-
1]] = os.getenv(env_var)
return config
if __name__ ==
"__main__":
config = migrate_to_json()
if config:
print(json.dumps(config, indent=
2))
else:
print(
"No legacy configuration found to migrate")
Verify Configuration Loading
export XLIO_INLINE_CONFIG=
"monitor.log.level=debug, monitor.log.details=3"
./your_application
2>&
1 | grep -E
"(Config|Parameter|Loading)"
Compare Legacy vs. New Behavior
# Legacy
unset XLIO_USE_NEW_CONFIG
export XLIO_TCP_NODELAY=
1
./test_app
# New (
default config)
export XLIO_USE_NEW_CONFIG=
1
./test_app
To specify a custom config file:
export XLIO_USE_NEW_CONFIG=
1
export XLIO_CONFIG_FILE=/tmp/nodelay_conf.json
./test_app
Common Issues
Issue
Cause
Solution
Config not loading
Ensure
Parameter ignored
Wrong parameter name
Check Configuration Reference
JSON syntax error
Invalid JSON format
Use
Debug Configuration Loading
export XLIO_INLINE_CONFIG=
"monitor.log.level=trace, monitor.log.details=3"
./your_application
2>&
1 | grep -E
"(Parameter|Config|Loaded)" | head -
20
Validation Tools
pip install jsonschema
jsonschema -i /etc/libxlio_config.json /etc/xlio_config_schema.json
Test Migration: Always test in development environment first
Gradual Migration: Migrate critical parameters first, then less critical ones
Document Changes: Keep track of what parameters were migrated
Validate Behavior: Ensure application behavior remains consistent
Monitor Performance: Watch for any performance regressions during migration
Configuration Reference - Complete parameter documentation
Quick Start Guide - Common configuration examples
Schema File:
src/core/config/descriptor_providers/xlio_config_schema.json
Legacy Mappings:
src/core/config/mappings.py
This migration guide covers the transition from legacy XLIO environment variables to the new configuration system. For specific parameter details, see the XLIO - Configuration Reference page.